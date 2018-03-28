Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

By Janet Quesnel

The Ashcroft Curling Club finished its season with a bang on the weekend of March 9 to 11 by hosting the Traveller’s Club Playdown event.

Six men’s teams from Ashcroft, Kamloops, McArthur Island, Vernon, Kelowna, and Winfield took part, and there were seven women’s teams from Ashcroft, Kamloops, Kelowna, McArthur Island, Merritt, Penticton, and Winfield in Ashcroft for the playdowns.

The winning men’s team was from Kamloops, consisting of Tyler Klymchuk (skip), Owen Hayward (third), Clifford Huber (second), and Matt Whiteford (lead).

The winning women’s team hailed from McArthur Island in Kamloops, consisting of Lori Olsen (skip), Kelsey Martin (third), Lisa Robitaille (second), and Andrea Bourassa (lead).

These two teams now head off to Richmond to curl in the Pacific International Curling Cup, and hopefully will then be on to the Canadian curling championship next season.

The Ashcroft club faced some challenges this year, with membership being down to just 30 members and a resulting lack of funds, but everyone came together to provide all the visiting teams with a great time here in our small town.

Everyone at the playdowns mentioned what great ice we had: thanks to Dwight and Paul! You go above and beyond, and it is so appreciated.

The food was fabulous. Thank you to the Legion Ladies Auxiliary for the fabulous luncheon. There was more than enough for supper that night and luncheon the next day.

To our Senior curling members: you rock. We had muffins and fruit and goodies for dessert. Also a big thank you to Beans Roasted Rite (David Durksen) for the wonderful coffee.

When we apply to host these events we frequently worry about all the small details. Will there be enough food? Will the ice be fast enough and true enough? Will we have enough help?

I don’t know why we worry, because our club steps up and goes above and beyond every time. Thank you everyone.

That being said, wouldn’t you like to be a member of such a great organization? We are now closed for the season, but please consider joining us next season to learn how to curl or just return to curling. It is a rewarding sport, and the company is second to none.

Curling is suitable for people of all ages. Anyone who wants to know if curling is for them is welcome to be in touch and come down to the club to check it out.

Keep the Ashcroft Curling Club in mind next year when you are wondering what to do for the winter next year.

Dues are affordable, and all you need is a clean pair of shoes, comfortable pants, and a desire to curl for fun.



