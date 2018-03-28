The winning women’s team from the recent Traveller’s Club Curling Playdowns in Ashcroft. Photo: Janet Quesnel.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

By Janet Quesnel

The Ashcroft Curling Club finished its season with a bang on the weekend of March 9 to 11 by hosting the Traveller’s Club Playdown event.

Six men’s teams from Ashcroft, Kamloops, McArthur Island, Vernon, Kelowna, and Winfield took part, and there were seven women’s teams from Ashcroft, Kamloops, Kelowna, McArthur Island, Merritt, Penticton, and Winfield in Ashcroft for the playdowns.

The winning men’s team was from Kamloops, consisting of Tyler Klymchuk (skip), Owen Hayward (third), Clifford Huber (second), and Matt Whiteford (lead).

The winning women’s team hailed from McArthur Island in Kamloops, consisting of Lori Olsen (skip), Kelsey Martin (third), Lisa Robitaille (second), and Andrea Bourassa (lead).

These two teams now head off to Richmond to curl in the Pacific International Curling Cup, and hopefully will then be on to the Canadian curling championship next season.

The Ashcroft club faced some challenges this year, with membership being down to just 30 members and a resulting lack of funds, but everyone came together to provide all the visiting teams with a great time here in our small town.

Everyone at the playdowns mentioned what great ice we had: thanks to Dwight and Paul! You go above and beyond, and it is so appreciated.

The food was fabulous. Thank you to the Legion Ladies Auxiliary for the fabulous luncheon. There was more than enough for supper that night and luncheon the next day.

To our Senior curling members: you rock. We had muffins and fruit and goodies for dessert. Also a big thank you to Beans Roasted Rite (David Durksen) for the wonderful coffee.

When we apply to host these events we frequently worry about all the small details. Will there be enough food? Will the ice be fast enough and true enough? Will we have enough help?

I don’t know why we worry, because our club steps up and goes above and beyond every time. Thank you everyone.

That being said, wouldn’t you like to be a member of such a great organization? We are now closed for the season, but please consider joining us next season to learn how to curl or just return to curling. It is a rewarding sport, and the company is second to none.

Curling is suitable for people of all ages. Anyone who wants to know if curling is for them is welcome to be in touch and come down to the club to check it out.

Keep the Ashcroft Curling Club in mind next year when you are wondering what to do for the winter next year.

Dues are affordable, and all you need is a clean pair of shoes, comfortable pants, and a desire to curl for fun.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scholarship for Four Lakes area

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read