Seniors having some curling fun at the Ashcroft arena, March 2020. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Ashcroft Curling Club gets creative to provide fun day of curling

Events were held for youth, seniors, and anyone who wanted to try their hand at curling

By Janet Quesnel

The Ashcroft and District Curling Club would like to thank the Village of Ashcroft for allowing us the use of the Drylands Arena on March 10 for a fun day of curling.

In the morning the kids from Venables Valley came to try curling. They certainly looked like they were having fun, and we hope they will return next year, when we can teach them more about curling. It was so great to see their enthusiasm in learning the game.

The afternoon brought together seniors from Ashcroft and Clinton for some fun games and then a get-together for coffee and goodies at the Curling Club. I loved seeing our seniors back on the ice, and hope they weren’t too sore the next day.

In the evening we were open for anyone who wished to try our wonderful game, and had a total of nine people come out to play a game. Thank you to everyone who came out. As you can see by the pictures, everyone was having a great time.

Thank you to Jim Duncan, whose idea it was, and who took the idea to council. Thanks also to Hilda Jones, Nick Lebedoff, and Dwight Hodder for making it a reality.

The Curling Club’s money raffle draw has been put on hold at present. We will now be drawing the tickets on Oct. 31 at the Curling Club at 8 p.m. Hopefully by then we can all get together, have a little event for Halloween, and draw the winners’ names. Thank you to those who have bought tickets so far; we look forward to seeing you all in October.

We hope everyone has a great summer, and hope to see you all on the ice next year.

Janet Quesnel is secretary of the Ashcroft Curling Club.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftcurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Youth from Venables Valley at the Ashcroft curling fun day in March 2020. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Previous story
Easter scavenger hunt — with social distancing — coming to Ashcroft

Just Posted

Cache Creek council makes decision to close pool for 2020 season

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic and delinquent taxes two factors in decision

Easter scavenger hunt — with social distancing — coming to Ashcroft

Fun, family-friendly event will have participants hopping (safely) all over town

COVID-19 info: Yard waste accepted at TNRD Transfer Stations

Plus precautions at the Ashcroft Emergency Department, library news, bus info, and more

Clintonites find novel way to celebrate two special birthdays

A spur-of-the-moment parade brought joy to the hearts of many on March 27

Ashcroft Curling Club gets creative to provide fun day of curling

Events were held for youth, seniors, and anyone who wanted to try their hand at curling

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

Most Read