Ashcroft Curling Club gets creative to provide fun day of curling

Events were held for youth, seniors, and anyone who wanted to try their hand at curling

By Janet Quesnel

The Ashcroft and District Curling Club would like to thank the Village of Ashcroft for allowing us the use of the Drylands Arena on March 10 for a fun day of curling.

In the morning the kids from Venables Valley came to try curling. They certainly looked like they were having fun, and we hope they will return next year, when we can teach them more about curling. It was so great to see their enthusiasm in learning the game.

The afternoon brought together seniors from Ashcroft and Clinton for some fun games and then a get-together for coffee and goodies at the Curling Club. I loved seeing our seniors back on the ice, and hope they weren’t too sore the next day.

In the evening we were open for anyone who wished to try our wonderful game, and had a total of nine people come out to play a game. Thank you to everyone who came out. As you can see by the pictures, everyone was having a great time.

Thank you to Jim Duncan, whose idea it was, and who took the idea to council. Thanks also to Hilda Jones, Nick Lebedoff, and Dwight Hodder for making it a reality.

The Curling Club’s money raffle draw has been put on hold at present. We will now be drawing the tickets on Oct. 31 at the Curling Club at 8 p.m. Hopefully by then we can all get together, have a little event for Halloween, and draw the winners’ names. Thank you to those who have bought tickets so far; we look forward to seeing you all in October.

We hope everyone has a great summer, and hope to see you all on the ice next year.

Janet Quesnel is secretary of the Ashcroft Curling Club.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftcurling



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.