Ashcroft Curling Club offering free junior learn to curl program

Curling has started again for the season in Ashcroft, and there are some fun events for all ages and experience levels coming up. (Photo credit: Submitted)

The unseasonably warm weather is continuing outside, but indoors at the Ashcroft Curling Rink the ice is in and it’s fast. All it needs now is a few more curlers to come on out to enjoy the season, which is underway and promises to be a good one, with all COVID regulations lifted.

Every Tuesday afternoon there is seniors’ curling from 1 to 3 p.m., and every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. the club is open to anyone who would like to come down and play. If you haven’t curled before, or aren’t sure if curling is for you, you can try it out with equipment at the club; all you need to bring is a clean pair of shoes.

Nov. 6 — which is “Curling Day in B.C.” — is the perfect opportunity for anyone who’s new to curling to check it out. There will be a free “learn to curl” session from 1 to 3 p.m., and anyone aged six and up is invited to give curling their best shot.

There is also a free junior curling program for those aged 6 to 12. It runs from 3:45 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, 15, 22, and 29 and Dec. 6, and the only equipment participants need is a clean pair of running shoes and a helmet.

Already a curler? Show off your skills at the Turkey Spiel on Nov. 19. The cost is $20 per person, with teams drawn from a hat. Each game will be four ends, and the fun starts at 10 a.m. and includes a potluck lunch. Please sign up no later than Nov. 14.

For more information about the Ashcroft and District Curling Club and the various events and programs, contact Hilda Jones at (250) 457-7375 or Janet Quesnel at (250) 457-7026.



