Ashcroft Fall Fair promises full day of fun for everyone

This year the Ashcroft and District Fall Fair will feature Cedar Axe Throwing, giving participants a chance to learn how to throw an axe and have some target practice. Don’t worry; the cat is not part of the event. (Photo credit: Cedar Axe Throwing)

A fall fair has been part of the Ashcroft landscape for more than 120 years, and after having to take the last two years off due to COVID the fair is back at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The event is free, and features a full array of activities, entertainment, a concession, and of course exhibits in hundreds of categories. Organizer Kat Chatten of the Desert Mesa Club says that they are looking for exhibits ranging from fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, and honey to baking, preserves, hobbies, needlework, art and photography, Indigenous arts and crafts, and much more.

There are categories for youth (8 and under; 9 to 14; 14 to 18) and adults, and there is no charge for entries, which can be brought to the Drylands Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Every category has a cash prize for the top entry.

Chatten says that the always-popular Kamloops Old-time Fiddlers are back, as is Kiki the Eco Elf with her fun mix of face-painting and stilt-walking. New this year are the Golden Spike Can Can Dancers, who will be performing at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Cedar Axe Throwing.

“They’ll be set up all day,” says Chatten. “People can learn how to throw an axe from the experts and have some target practice time.”

Also new to the fair is Bubble Wonder, an interactive show that puts kids inside full-size bubbles. There will be four shows over the course of the day. A kids’ activity centre will operate throughout the fair, featuring a colouring contest and a variety of arts and crafts.

For the grown-ups there will be a card-making session at 11 a.m. There is space for 20 people, and Chatten says it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. She adds that the organizers are working on getting a gold-panning demonstration as well.

Local vendors will be there throughout the event for your shopping enjoyment, and don’t forget to bring your appetite: the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek will be there serving up beef on a bun.

“It’s going to be a busy five hours, and we hope lots of people come out,” says Chatten. “People are very happy that the fall fair is back; they’re happy to be out socializing with others again.

“We want people to come and prove that they still want a fall fair, so we can keep planning to have one.”

For more information about this year’s Ashcroft and District Fall Fair, including a schedule of events and a full list of all the categories that can be entered, go to www. ashcroftfallfair.ca.



