Ashcroft Fire Chief for a Day third in her family to be picked

Ashcroft’s Makenna Laskey became the third person from her family to be selected as Fire Chief for the Day, which earned her a trip to and from school in Engine 3, driven by Ashcroft fire chief Josh White.

She follows in the footsteps of her Aunt Teryne and her brother Lynden, and her father Tyrone Laskey thanked Chief White for the opportunity, saying it had made Makenna’s day. “The impression you’ve left on both of our children is something that will be there forever. Having first responders such as yourself for our young kids to look up to is so important.”

In addition to the rides in Engine 3, Makenna got a tour of the Ashcroft fire hall and a gift bag containing colouring books, pens, pencils, and more, all pertaining to firefighting.



