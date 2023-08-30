Warhammer 40k is a miniature war game produced by Games Workshop that is one of the most popular miniature war games in the world. (Photo credit: Jason Blain)

Warhammer 40k is a miniature war game produced by Games Workshop that is one of the most popular miniature war games in the world. (Photo credit: Jason Blain)

Ashcroft game enthusiast’s Warhammer 40k event a big success

Jason Blain says he will be hosting more game nights with different games

Jason Blain originally started his learn-to-play “Warhammer 40k” event as a one-time thing.

Now, however, the game enthusiast, and manager of the Esso Travel Centre near Ashcroft, says that given the amount of interest the event garnered, he is thinking of hosting weekly game nights.

“I figured about six people were going to show up, and we had like 12-14 instead,” says Blain, who hosted a game night at the Travel Centre on Aug. 19 to introduce the game to those who have never played it before.

He says that at the moment he’s only doing lessons on the one game, but is also holding separate game nights where people can play Pokémon. He says he was inspired to teach other people the game because he gets so much value from it himself, and he also wants to pass the fun he has down to his son, Miles.

Warhammer 40k is a tabletop war game that involves two or more players taking armies of miniature figurines, some rule books, tape measures, and a lot of dice to wage wars and fight battles across a tabletop. The original game emerged in 1987 and has been particularly popular in the UK. The rule book has since been updated, most recently in June 2023.

“I really enjoy doing this with my kids, so I am trying to find more like-minded people who also enjoy doing it,” explains Blain.

He adds that it’s not just the skills of the game that you get when you’re introduced to a new game. Blain says that different types of games also exercise and stimulate parts of your mind that you may not use on a daily basis. That’s why, in 2016, he started a board game group called the Ashcroft Board Game Night on Facebook to help keep the community engaged. The page is for people who are into board games and who also enjoy the company of others in the community.

“It helps keep you sharp, too, because you are always learning new things like math and all sorts of stuff. It helps with your imagination too, you know,” says Blain.

He says that he plans to run the lessons from 2 to 5 p.m. and run it even longer if there is continued interest. He adds that his favourite part of teaching others to play is the excitement from the players, the positive reception, and just knowing people are having a good time.

To learn more about when and where you can join in on all the fun at the next board game night, visit the Ashcroft Board Game Night Facebook page, or go to the Ashcroft Travel Centre Facebook page.

