Ashcroft gets rainbow crosswalk

The colourful crosswalk on Railway Avenue is a sign of welcome and inclusion.

Ashcroft’s new rainbow crosswalk with (from left) Leith McLean, Ina Gory, Vivian McLean, Serena Michell-Grenier, and Skylar Dubois. Photo: Barbara Roden.

A rainbow crosswalk has bloomed on Railway Avenue at 4th Street in Ashcroft, following a unanimous decision by Ashcroft council earlier this year to go ahead with it.

Highland Valley Copper Teck has advisedthe Village that they will cover the cost of the crosswalk, including signs explaining the meaning of the different colours. The $5,000 in funding comes from HVC Teck’s Community Investment Fund.

The crosswalks are meant as a symbol of inclusion and welcome for all people, with each colour representing a different thing, such as life, nature, sexuality, healing, art, and serenity/harmony.

“For someone who is so openly queer and non-binary, yet also so involved in the community, it’s amazing to know that the community supports me and people like me,” says Skylar Dubois, a Desert Sands Community School student who lives in Cache Creek.

“I’ve faced discrimination here, but I know I have a community to support me.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter