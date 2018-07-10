Ashcroft Home Hardware has a grand opening

Owner-dealers Steve Anderson (front row, seventh from left), Willow Anderson (front row, fifth from right), and Andy Anderson (front row, fourth from right ) with Home Hardware head office personnel and the staff of the Ashcroft store. Photo: Barbara Roden.

On June 28, Ashcroft’s Home Hardware Building Centre officially celebrated its banner conversion from Irly Bird, with representatives from head office on hand to congratulate owner-dealers Andy Anderson, his son Steve Anderson, and daughter-in-law Willow Anderson.

Andy, who has 25 years of home improvement experience in Ashcroft under his (work)belt, recalled coming to the area in 1965 and working for the store when it was Murray Kane.

“Irly Bird was a good company for us, and Home Hardware has been the same. We’re dealers, not corporate, and that’s really important to us. I’m really proud of [Steve and Willow], who’ve taken to it as if it was theirs from the get-go and are carrying on. It’s amazing to be part of this.” Pictured: Owner-dealers Steve Anderson (front row, seventh from left), Willow Anderson (front row, fifth from right), and Andy Anderson (front row, fourth from right ) with Home Hardware head office personnel and the staff of the Ashcroft store.



