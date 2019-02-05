Official Dianne Barker does a broom check during the recent Masters Open playdown at the Ashcroft Curling Club. Photo: Janet Quesnel.

Ashcroft hosts curling playdowns

Two teams competed in the Masters Open playdowns over the weekend of Jan. 26.

By Janet Quesnel

On Jan. 26–27, the Ashcroft Curling Club hosted the Masters Open playdowns. Only two teams—Team Kofski from Kelowna and Team Kostiuk from Quesnel/Dawson Creek—were involved, but the competition was fierce.

Team Kostiuk (skip Cliff Kostiuk, third David Hay, second Jerome Deis, and lead Mike Mackman) was the winner. An interesting aside was the suggestion from the icemen of new competition brooms. Everyone had a great laugh, and the pictures of the team with the brooms and the official doing a broom check was a nice ice-breaker.

Thank you to everyone who helped with the weekend or came out to watch. The next playdown is the U18 (Feb. 22–24). Come on down: the curling will be exciting, and you can see the future of competition curling in B.C.


Winners Team Kostiuk, at left, with Team Kofski. Photo: Janet Quesnel.

