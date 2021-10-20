Ashcroft Legion planning breakfast, service for Remembrance Day

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign begins on Oct. 29, and this year the Ashcroft Legion will have volunteers out with trays of poppies in three locations: Safety Mart, the Ashcroft post office, and the Tim Hortons at the Travel Centre. Individual businesses in Ashcroft and Cache Creek will also have trays where poppies will be available by donation.

This year the Ashcroft branch is taking orders for the new Remembrance Day poppy lawn signs being sold by the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Store. The 16” x 24”-inch colour signs are made from durable coroplast, and come with a 30” metal stake. The sign is a respectful way to display a message of Remembrance for all to see.

The signs normally retail for $19.95 each, but the Ashcroft Legion is making them available for $15.95 each plus tax. To order a sign, contact the branch by Oct. 24 at (250) 453-2423, or drop by during regular hours; the signs are being ordered on Oct. 25, and should arrive before the end of the month.

The Ashcroft Legion will also be holding its usual pancake, egg, and sausage breakfast, served between 8:30 and 10 a.m. in the Legion building on Brink Street. The cost is $7 per person.

Breakfast will be followed by a ceremony at the Ashcroft cenotaph, and branch president Darrin Curran says that it will be similar in format to last year’s stripped-down event. He adds that while people are encouraged to attend, he hopes they will observe COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing and masks.

The Legion will be open after the cenotaph service as usual, with hot chocolate available downstairs. Upstairs, chili and a bun will be served up (by donation), and there will also be karaoke.

The Legion is open to people of all ages, and you do not have to be a member. However, Curran says that anyone attending breakfast before the cenotaph ceremony or going into the Legion afterward for lunch or refreshments will need to show their COVID-19 vaccine passport, as per Provincial health order.



