Ashcroft liquor store presents bounty of bears to local organizations

(from l) Micheal Morrill, Manager of Clinical Operations for Interior Health, with liquor store employees Patty Newman and Michelle Beckett of the Ashcroft BC Liquor Store with the 2020 Share A Bear donations. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden).

BC Liquor Stores held their annual Share-A-Bear campaign again this year, allowing customers to purchase a pair of adorable stuffed bruins: one to take home, and a twin to be donated to a local organization that can share the bears with those who need them.

This year the Ashcroft liquor store donated dozens of bears to the Ashcroft Hospital, the Ashcroft ambulance station, and the Ashcroft RCMP detachment. The bears have an important mission: to act as trauma bears that will bring comfort to those in distress.

Since the program began more than 30 years, over 690,000 bears have been distributed province-wide.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.