Ashcroft Lotto 6/49 winner has half-a-million reasons to celebrate

Ashcroft resident Mary Jobling will be celebrating her recent Lotto 6/49 win with a pair of tropical vacations. She was the winner of a $500,000 Extra prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 23, 2022.

“I will celebrate in Mexico, but the first destination on my list is a trip to Hawaii,” she said of her travel plans after her windfall.

Jobling was shocked to find out that she matched 4/4 Extra numbers from the ticket she purchased at Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy on Railway Avenue.

“I validated the ticket at the same place I purchased it, and was in disbelief when it locked down their machine!” she said. “I kept thinking ‘Now I can go to Mexico!’”

Jobling’s husband was the first to find out about her win. “I called him and he thought I was joking, but he finally believes me.”

In addition to her bucket list beach vacations, Jobling is looking forward to being able to help out her kids, thanks to her prize.

Asked how it feels to win half-a-million dollars, Jobling said “I’m still in disbelief… very happy and excited.

“My father always says you can’t win if you don’t play.”



