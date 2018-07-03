Ashcroft RCMP files: Arrivals and departures

Ashcroft RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Kathleen Thain (second from left) with other members of the detachment and members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at the 2018 Canada Day celebration in Ashcroft. Photo: Christopher Roden.

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 89 calls for service in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area during the period June 15–29, 2018.

Crash under investigation

Calls for response and service for motor vehicle crashes included the family of three who died as a result of a crash at the junction of Highways 97 and 99 on June 21. This crash is still under investigation by the Central Interior Traffic Services that operates out of the Ashcroft Detachment.

Busy start to summer

June 21 was a busy day, with 13 calls for service including a domestic violence call, break and enters, fraud, and theft from vehicle. The summer seasons brings challenges that citizens can help with. Remember to lock your homes, sheds, garages, vehicles, and other valuables when you are out and about. This includes when you are in the back yard and may not hear someone come in the front door.

New member

The Ashcroft RCMP would like to welcome our newest member to the team, Cst. Lee Taylor.

Cst. Taylor joined the team on June 10 and has chosen to live in Ashcroft. Cst. Taylor comes to the detachment having experience as an Auxilary Constable in Langley, B.C. and completing his training in Regina at the beginning of June.

He wanted to work in a smaller community and is s excited to be here, and and we are happy to have him.

Departing member

We would also like to acknowledge Cst. Mike Phillips, who will be leaving Ashcroft in the near future for other opportunities within the RCMP.

Cst. Phillips has been in the community for three years and made a home for himself and his family, who were very involved in the community. We wish Cst. Phillips and his family well and thank him for his service in our community and the RCMP family.

O Canada!

Canada Day is fast approaching at the time of this writing, and we hope everyone had a Happy Canada Day.

Canada Day gives me an opportunity to reflect on many things. The RCMP has been a strong symbol around the world for Canada, and my hope is that we carry that strong tradition on within our own area of operations.

As members of the RCMP we travel and are relocated from time to time, but I think it’s important to share with our communities that when we arrive at our new posts (especially smaller communities) we learn the history of the area and get to know the local people, and if we are successful we become strong contributors to our communities. We become a part of them; we build relationships and enjoy the benefits of the bonds that most small communities share.

When we get the call to leave, we take a part of those communities with us. I think this makes us stronger as individuals and police officers.

We are blessed to see and live in areas of Canada that many don’t, and we get to share those experiences with others we meet along the way. If we are lucky we find friends who will last, and sometimes a place to call home for the future.

Thank you, Canada, for being a great country, and to all those who make our country and local communities special.

If you have information about any crimes in the area, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



