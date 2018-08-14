Ashcroft RCMP files: Don’t be a butthead

Throwing a cigarette butt out of your car window can lead to a hefty fine.

By Cst. Nicholas Theoret

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 33 calls for service in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area during the period August 4 to 10, 2018.

Don’t be a butthead

On August 4, Ashcroft RCMP received a report that the driver of a black four-door sedan with an out-of-province licence plate had thrown a cigarette butt out of their window on Highway 1 between Ashcroft and Spences Bridge. Patrols were made for the vehicle, but it was not located. A letter has been sent to the registered owner, advising them of the fines that could have been issued under the BC Wildfire Act.

Ashcroft RCMP would like to remind the general public that throwing cigarette butts out of a vehicle may result in a fine of $575, or more in the event that a fire is started as a result of such action.

Not paying attention

On August 6, Ashcroft RCMP were called to a report of a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian in Cache Creek. On arrival at the scene, police learned that the pedestrian had attempted to cross the highway at a point which was not controlled by a crosswalk or any other safety devices.

Statements were taken from all parties involved, and the pedestrian admitted that they had not check for traffic before attempting to run across the highway, and only noticed the oncoming vehicle after they had stepped out in front of it. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

If you have information about any crimes in the area, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


