Ashcroft RCMP looking for public’s assistance with outstanding files

This home on Stage Road in Cache Creek was destroyed on April 15, 2020 in a fire deemed ‘suspicious’ by Ashcroft RCMP, and police are asking anyone with information about it to contact them. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Cst. Chris Buckland

Hazardous hunters

Ashcroft RCMP have been investigating a complaint from Dec. 18, 2019, when a semi driver travelling eastbound on Highway 1 in the Juniper Beach area observed two hunters in an open field.

Shortly after observing the individuals in the field, the front passenger side of the semi driver’s windshield shattered unexpectedly. Police conducted an investigation, and suspect that the hunters may have shot at the semi, causing damage to it; an obvious concern for the safety of the public.

Police are requesting assistance from the public with this investigation, as the suspects were never identified or located. Any information pertaining to this investigation can be provided directly to the Ashcroft RCMP or through Crime stoppers.

Suspicious fire

On April 15, 2020, Ashcroft RCMP attended to a scene of a double house fire located at the intersection of Stage Road and Stanley Park Drive in Cache Creek. The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department was already on scene providing fire suppression.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance with any information pertaining to this incident, as it is believed to be suspicious in nature.

Shout-out to local vet

On July 1, 2020, Ashcroft RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision involving a semi truck versus a pickup truck pulling a recreational vehicle. The semi was westbound on Highway 97C near Barnes Lake Road when the rear trailer crossed the centre line into the opposing lane of travel and collided with the eastbound pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the passenger was extracted from the vehicle by Ashcroft Fire Rescue and transported to Kamloops hospital. The driver of the semi was uninjured. This incident is still under police investigation.

Special thanks to Dr. Quinn Gavaga of the Cache Creek Veterinary Hospital, who attended the scene to assist with two dogs that were involved in this incident.

Fraud alert

With ongoing concerns about COVID-19, police have received increased calls about fraud, both via phone and online. Be aware that when receiving phone calls from suspected fraudsters, typical behaviour will have them ask for your name, date of birth, address, phone number, and occasionally your SIN (Social Insurance Number).

When you receive a call which you believe to be a fraud, ask the caller if you can call them back to confirm their legitimacy. Do not call them back at a phone number which they provide; find a phone number associated with the company/business/organization which they claim to be calling from, and call that phone number. Fraudsters are typically pushy on the phone, and do not want you to hang up. Legitimate phone calls from reputable agencies typically have no issue with having you call back to ensure they are authentic.

Never divulge any personal information overs the phone until you are absolutely confident about who you are speaking to. Never open any emails from any sender who you are not sure of.

If you have any questions or concerns pertaining to fraud, whether you have been a victim or not, feel free to visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

COVID-19 checks

Ashcroft RCMP have been receiving ongoing and increasing requests from the Public Health Officer to conduct person checks on individuals who have returned from travelling out of country during the current pandemic situation.

Be advised that all requirements for individuals who travel out of country are listed online, and failure to comply with those requirements will result in a fine.

For the safety of community members, please abide by the requirements of quarantine for the duration of 14 days. All traveller information can be located on the Government of Canada website under Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and Awareness resources.

Break and enters increase

Over the past few months the Ashcroft and Clinton RCMP have received increased reports of break and enters, as well as thefts. Please be diligent and ensure your residences, vehicles, and outbuildings are locked/secured.

If you have a seasonal residence, or are away from your primary residence for an extended period of time, ensure that someone is available to regularly check on your property and attend if your property has an alarm. Police encourage the use of residential surveillance cameras to promote the chances of being able to identify suspects.

If you have information about any Ashcroft RCMP police files or crimes, contact the detachment at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



