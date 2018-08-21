Ashcroft RCMP looking for witnesses to motorcycle crash

The incident took place on August 15 at the junctions of Highway 1 and 97 in Cache Creek.

Ashcroft RCMP are seeking the public’s help, and looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Highway 1 at the intersection with Highway 97 North in Cache Creek on Wednesday, August 15. The crash occurred around 4 p.m.

There may have been another vehicle that was turning left at the intersection at the time of the crash. Police are interested in identifying the vehicle and speaking to the driver.

Please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 if you have any information about this incident.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter