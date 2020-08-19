Ashcroft RCMP target suspicious vehicles and speedy drivers

Suspicious vehicle (1)

On Aug. 3, around 4:30 p.m., Ashcroft RCMP received a call from an off-duty member requesting patrols of Railway Avenue in Ashcroft due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. The patrols of the area located the suspect vehicle: a black Honda Ridgeline pickup driving on Highway 97C.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, which was found to be marked as stolen out of Edmonton, AB. The driver also had a suspended licence. The driver was arrested and released, and is awaiting their first court appearance.

Suspicious vehicle (2)

On Aug. 10, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Cst.Taylor was conducting patrols in the Cache Creek area when he became alerted to a slow-moving pickup truck travelling southbound. The suspect vehicle collided with the curb at the entrance of a gas station before continuing southbound on Highway 97. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and quickly identified that the driver appeared to be intoxicated on alcohol.

A proper investigation was pursued and confirmed the officer’s suspicion. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Prohibition comes with a hefty price

With the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program, drivers are prohibited from driving for 90 days as a result of receiving a prohibition. Once the 90 days have elapsed, the driver will be required to complete a safe driving course, and is also required to pay a number of fees and charges associated with reapplying for a B.C. driver’s licence. The driver may also be required to install an ignition interlock device and complete the ignition interlock program.

Traffic enforcement nabs speedy drivers

As the summer continues, Ashcroft RCMP have seen an increase in highway traffic, as well as an increase in vehicle collisions. Recently there were two serious collisions which resulted in fatalities. Traffic Services have been out enforcing all traffic laws in the region in an attempt to deter motorists from driving in a manner which could be dangerous or risky.

On Sunday, Aug. 9 Ashcroft detachment officers conducted speed enforcement in the Cache Creek area. During the course of four hours, officers wrote 28 speed violations and four seat-belt violations. Officers were shocked to see that the average speed of violators was approximately 80km/hr in a posted 50km zone; the highest speed was 93km/hr. Police would like to remind motorists that speed is typically associated with collisions. By speeding you reduce the time you have to react and increase the stopping distance of your vehicle, thus increasing the chances of being in a major collision. Please slow down and obey all B.C. Motor Vehicle Act laws.

Secure your property

Ashcroft RCMP remind citizens to ensure that their properties, residences, and vehicles are secured at all times. Criminals typically commit crimes of opportunity, so not securing vehicles, bikes, etc. could result in you having those items stolen or damaged. Take the extra time to place locks on items, and lock your residences and vehicles even during daytime hours.

Being diligent with securing your property will minimize the chances of you being victimized.

If you have information about any Ashcroft RCMP crimes or files, contact the detachment at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



