Ashcroft RCMP

An attempted vehicle theft, and one stolen vehicle found.

By Cst. N.J. Theoret

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 35 calls for service in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area during the period July 28 to August 3, 2018.

Attempted vehicle theft

On July 31, Ashcroft RCMP were advised of an attempted theft of a motor vehicle which had been parked at the Ashcroft Library overnight while the registered owner was at work. One of the vehicle’s windows had been smashed and the ignition had been damaged, but the unidentified subject was unable to get the vehicle started.

If anyone has any knowledge of this attempted theft, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP detachment.

Stolen vehicle found

Around 11 a.m. on August 2, Ashcroft RCMP located a 2017 GMC Sierra pick-up which had been stolen from the Kamloops area. The vehicle had been abandoned in the Maiden Creek area. No one was found in the vicinity of the vehicle at the time it was located.

Ashcroft and Kamloops RCMP are still investigating the matter. If anyone has any information regarding this matter please contact the Ashcroft or Kamloops RCMP.

If you have information about any crimes in the area, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
