Ashcroft receives grant for housing needs assessment study

Study will look at long-term housing needs in community

The Village of Ashcroft is one of 60 local governments across B.C. that will benefit from nearly $1.5 million in provincial grants for developing housing needs reports to plan for long-term housing needs.

The first intake of the housing needs reports funding program approved 30 applications, involving 50 municipalities and 10 regional districts in all parts of the Province. Ashcroft received $15,000 to undertake a housing needs study for the community.

New legislation will ensure local governments collect data, analyze trends, and develop a report every five years on current and anticipated housing needs. To support this work, the Province is providing $5 million over the next three years through a program administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

Successful applicants outlined their plans for a comprehensive approach to understanding local housing needs, including engagement with the public, First Nations, vulnerable populations, and a wide range of local stakeholders.

The reports will assess key housing needs, including affordable housing, rental housing, and homes for seniors, people with special needs, families, and people at risk of homelessness.

Under the new requirements, local governments must produce their first housing needs report by April 2022 and every five years after that. Once complete, each report will be presented to a local government council or board. The reports will also be publicly available online to anyone seeking to better understand local housing needs.



