Ashcroft receives grant for housing needs assessment study

Study will look at long-term housing needs in community

The Village of Ashcroft is one of 60 local governments across B.C. that will benefit from nearly $1.5 million in provincial grants for developing housing needs reports to plan for long-term housing needs.

The first intake of the housing needs reports funding program approved 30 applications, involving 50 municipalities and 10 regional districts in all parts of the Province. Ashcroft received $15,000 to undertake a housing needs study for the community.

New legislation will ensure local governments collect data, analyze trends, and develop a report every five years on current and anticipated housing needs. To support this work, the Province is providing $5 million over the next three years through a program administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

Successful applicants outlined their plans for a comprehensive approach to understanding local housing needs, including engagement with the public, First Nations, vulnerable populations, and a wide range of local stakeholders.

The reports will assess key housing needs, including affordable housing, rental housing, and homes for seniors, people with special needs, families, and people at risk of homelessness.

Under the new requirements, local governments must produce their first housing needs report by April 2022 and every five years after that. Once complete, each report will be presented to a local government council or board. The reports will also be publicly available online to anyone seeking to better understand local housing needs.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA
Next story
Local News Briefs: The return of the Crazy Café!

Just Posted

Two bodies found near Spences Bridge confirmed as those of missing Surrey men

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

New Eco-Depot site proposed for Ashcroft, Cache Creek

TNRD staff directed to pursue the ourchase of property at the former chip relaod site off Highway 1

Many hands make light work at historic Cornwall fire lookout

Volunteers worked to restore the site, which a Journal reader remembers from a 1955 visit

Phase 2 work set to get started at 10 Mile Slide site

Work is projected to be complete by spring 2021 and will be monitored for two more years

Lytton RCMP: Vehicles vandalized, wildlife warnings, and a confident cop

Sergeant positive he won’t get dunked at the Lytton River Festival

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Most Read