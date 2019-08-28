Betty White (seated) with her grandson, Ashcroft’s Josh White; his wife Tova; and their daughters Cassie (on Betty’s lap) and Evelyn. Photo: Barbara Roden

Ashcroft resident celebrates 100th birthday just a little early

Friends and family members of Betty White were in Ashcroft to celebrate the big event

Close to four dozen family members and friends of Betty White, a resident of Jackson House in Ashcroft, were on hand to wish her a happy 100th birthday on Aug. 17.

White’s birthday is not until December, but the celebration was held early in order to allow more people to travel to the event, with attendees coming from as far away as Washington State and Saskatchewan.

White—who was born when private telephones were still rare, and telegrams were a common way to communicate quickly—was able to Facetime her eldest daughter, who was unable to attend, via cellphone.

Many residents from Logan Lake, where White and her husband lived for several years, were in attendance, as were many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Congratulatory messages from Canada’s Governor-General, Julie Payette, B.C. Premier John Horgan, and Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith, were read out, and it was explained that more messages — including one from Queen Elizabeth II — would be arriving closer to Dec. 20.


