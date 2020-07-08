Ashcroft resident Josh White was recognized by the Western Hockey League and Fountain Tire, via the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program, as one of 21 ‘Stars’ from across Canada for their contributions to their communities. (Photo credit: WHL).

Ashcroft resident recognized by WHL and Fountain Tire in 3 Stars program

Fire chief Josh White named as one of 21 stars from across Canada

Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department Chief Josh White has been honoured by the Western Hockey League and Fountain Tire, via the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program.

Earlier this year, Fountain Tire teamed up with the WHL to honour local difference makers, recognizing “stars” in 21 cities across Canada who go above and beyond to make their community a better place through their volunteerism, humanitarianism, and generosity. While these community members were recognized individually across 17 WHL markets earlier in the season, now the entire WHL community is highlighting the importance of these Stars and their work during COVID-19.

“The Western Hockey League is very proud to continue working alongside our partner Fountain Tire to recognize outstanding citizens who give back to their community,” comments WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We are excited to share the stories of the remarkable people who were recognized in the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program.

“During these unprecedented times, the contributions of our community Stars are of great importance. The WHL commends each of the Fountain Tire 3 Stars for their outstanding efforts in the community.”


