Ashcroft Santa Parade attracted hundreds of happy onlookers

The Ashcroft Hospital float won first prize in the Ashcroft Santa Parade on Dec. 6. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the annual Santa Parade in Ashcroft on Dec. 6 and shop local, with most downtown businesses staying open late and offering special deals.

Sixteen floats took part in the parade, prompting one newcomer to Ashcroft to write “Wow, Ashcroft goes all out — kudos to this community, which does the best parade I’ve seen in any community under at least 10,000 population.”

Prizes were awarded for the best floats, with the winners receiving a donation courtesy of the Ashcroft Legion. First place went to the float from the Ashcroft Hospital, and the Home Hardware float placed second. The float from Interior Savings was third.

After the parade there was an opportunity for children to have their picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. There was also a vendors’ market, street hockey, and hot beverages, while the Ashcroft Bakery gave people a chance to decorate their own gingerbread houses.

Lots of people turned out in plaid, and many entered the “Shop and Win” draw encouraging people to shop local. Anne McKague, Beth Bastedo, and Scott Chadwick won $200, $100, and $50 of “Ashcroft Bucks” respectively, which can be spent in downtown Ashcroft businesses, courtesy of the Village of Ashcroft.

Thanks to Vicky Trill and the HUB for organizing the event. They are already planning next year’s parade, so start thinking about float ideas for Christmas 2020.



The BC Hydro float entry. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club float. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft IDA Pharmacy float. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Sage and Sands Pony Club float. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)

The Revelations float. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)