(from l) Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt organizers Joyce Buckland, Phyllis Rainey, Shirley Holowchuk, and Kitty Murray with some of the prizes awaiting participants in this year’s event, March 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft scavenger hunt open to all ages: no kids required

Second annual event begins on March 18 and promises prizes for all participants

The eggs-citement is building for the second Easter scavenger hunt in Ashcroft, and Joyce Buckland — one of the event’s organizers — says that everything is ready for when the event begins on Thursday, March 18.

That’s the day when participants can begin scouring Ashcroft for the 30 locations that are participating this year. “All of them are ready to go,” says Buckland, adding that there are 10 locations in each of Ashcroft’s three neighbourhoods: downtown, North Ashcroft, and the Mesa.

Everyone taking part can pick up an entry form — which contains contest rules and information, as well as hints about all 30 locations — from boxes outside the Ashcroft HUB (711 Hill Street) and the Journal office (125 4th Street). The forms can also be printed at home; go to the Ashcroft HUB Facebook page for a copy.

The number of locations has doubled since last year, and people only need to identify 10 of them in order to take part. All locations and hints are clearly visible from the street, so if people choose to take part by car they don’t need to leave their vehicle. Buckland says she hopes that families will do it together, and that by limiting it to only 10 locations, people can stay in their own neighbourhood if they prefer.

The hunt started last year as a fun event that also kept participants safe by making sure it was easy for people to physically distance. The forms have been placed in convenient, outdoor locations so people do not have to go inside a building and can keep physical contact to a minimum.

“We don’t want people having to go in anywhere to do anything,” says Buckland. “We’re trying to be very cautious about the regulations.”

READ MORE: Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt coming back bigger and better

While scavenger hunts are usually for children, she says “Everybody is welcome to join: no kids required!” She adds that everyone who takes part will get a prize, with several special prize draws. These include a family season pass to the Ashcroft Pool as well as chocolate treats; two large treasure and chocolate baskets; and two gift certificates to Slim Jim’s Diner for adults who enter.

There will also be an early bird draw for a Safety Mart gift certificate for entries submitted by 4 p.m. on March 28, and a bonus draw for eager participants who identify all 30 locations. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, and can be dropped off at any time in the locked white box outside the front door of the Journal office, where they will be collected by organizers.

Buckland says that the people decorating their homes and businesses have come up with some great ideas. “We had a huge list people could pick from if they didn’t want to figure something out. We think it’s going to be good.”

Once all the entry forms have been received on March 30, the prize draw winners will be determined. All participants will be able to pick up their prizes on March 31 and April 1 at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre (inside the village office building at 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Buckland says that the dates (March 18 to 30) mean that the event takes place over two weekends, giving people more opportunity to take part. Holding it before Easter also means that participants will get their treats before the holiday.

In addition to getting ready for the scavenger hunt, the Family Friends group — which is organizing the event — has been busy giving the Easter Bunny a hand. They have prepared 52 treat bags to be distributed to seniors in the community by Better at Home’s Nancy Kendall and Community Paramedic Philip Schuberg, and another 48 bags to be given to residents of Jackson House and Thompson View Lodge and Manor.

In addition to the donors listed above, prizes have been sponsored by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society and the Village of Ashcroft, while the Ashcroft HUB provided funding for the Family Friends treat bags.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pastor tries for retirement again after call to Cache Creek

Just Posted

Ashcroft has received $124,191 in funding for upgrades to its Legacy Park campground. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft receives grant funding for campground upgrades

Legacy Park will get sewer, 30 amp service at all sites, new tenting area

Cache Creek council has received a request from Williams Lake First Nation to amend the 200 metre buffer zone around schools so that they can potentially open a retail cannabis store at 1153 Trans-Canada Highway, at the base of the Castle Motel. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Cache Creek council deals with outstanding grant money issues

Council hears about grant money improperly recorded or not spent

(from l) Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt organizers Joyce Buckland, Phyllis Rainey, Shirley Holowchuk, and Kitty Murray with some of the prizes awaiting participants in this year’s event, March 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft scavenger hunt open to all ages: no kids required

Second annual event begins on March 18 and promises prizes for all participants

Allan De Genova, president and founder of the Honour House Society (l), and Melissa Lowenberg of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library with some of the books the TNRL recently donated to the ranch. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Library helps Honour Ranch with book donations

Permanent collections of books at the site will make ‘all the difference in the world’

The roadhouse at Historic Hat Creek shows off its new paint job. The roadhouse, and all the other facilities at the site, will be welcoming visitors for the 2021 season starting on May 1, after being closed last year. (Photo credit: Historic Hat Creek)
Historic Hat Creek plans to have site fully open on May 1

Two recent grants will help improve the restaurant and campsite

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Most Read