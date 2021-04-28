Ashcroft Terminal volunteers serve up smiles to Soup’s On guests

The Terminal is a regular sponsor of the Soup’s On program, which runs every Friday in Ashcroft

(from l) Justin Lewis, Linda Lilac, and Mike Bell of Ashcroft Terminal, who had a great time greeting and serving guests at Soup’s On on April 9. (Photo credit: Martina Duncan)

By Martina Duncan

We at Soup’s On would like to express our appreciation and thanks to staff at the Ashcroft Terminal for sponsoring the luncheon on Friday, April 9. Linda, Mike, and Justin had a great time greeting and serving guests and were most capable and friendly hosts. Our guests felt welcomed, and enjoyed the friendly banter that kept smiles on faces all around.

Ashcroft Terminal has generously been a regular sponsor of Soup’s On since 2020 and, with pandemic restrictions, staff have easily adapted to the “new” way of hosting the event, which takes place every Friday.

We look forward to their next time hosting—maybe we will be back to our “regular” way of doing things by then?!? Time and our behaviour with the COVID protocols will tell …



