Ashcroft’s Legion Ladies Auxiliary donates to many local causes

The Ladies Auxiliary to Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 (Ashcroft) are responsible for preparing and serving many of the Friday night dinners at the Legion, and donate funds to a number of local causes.
Recently they made donations to Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corp #347 Avenger in Ashcroft, to assist the cadets as they fundraise for a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia in May 2020, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
They also made a donation to the senior girls soccer team at Desert Sands Community School, to help the team with its trip to the provincials, awarded a scholarship to a DSCS graduating student, and have once again—with the assistance of Desert Hills Ranch, which donated the plants—filled the garden behind the Legion building with a colourful display of flowers (along with one or two curious visitors).
