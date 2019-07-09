(from left) Ashcroft and District Lions Club members Vivian Edwards and Edie Dibley; Civilian Volunteer Greg Hiltz; and Legion Ladies Auxiliary members Shirley Gibbons and Sharon Reid at the Cadets’ Ceremonial Review on June 9, where the Lions and the Ladies Auxiliary made donations to the Cadets.

Ashcroft’s Legion Ladies Auxiliary donates to many local causes

Group has also created a colourful floral display behind the Legion building

The Ladies Auxiliary to Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 (Ashcroft) are responsible for preparing and serving many of the Friday night dinners at the Legion, and donate funds to a number of local causes.

Recently they made donations to Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corp #347 Avenger in Ashcroft, to assist the cadets as they fundraise for a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia in May 2020, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

They also made a donation to the senior girls soccer team at Desert Sands Community School, to help the team with its trip to the provincials, awarded a scholarship to a DSCS graduating student, and have once again—with the assistance of Desert Hills Ranch, which donated the plants—filled the garden behind the Legion building with a colourful display of flowers (along with one or two curious visitors).


A Legion garden creature. Photo: Barbara Roden

Another Legion garden creature. Photo: Barbara Roden

