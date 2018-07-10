Backyard contest looking for submissions

Do you have a great backyard garden? You could win a $1,000 Home Hardware gift certificate.

Do you have a great backyard? It could be worth a prize! Photo: Andrea Walker.

Gardeners! Do you have a backyard you’re proud of? You can enter it into the Home Hardware Canada’s Backyard Contest.

Home Hardware is proud to be a major sponsor of the Communities in Bloom program, and to help homeowners take care of their community and their gardens. Each year they sponsor Canada’s Backyard Contest, and present one major prize of a $1,000 Home Hardware gift card, as well as prizes to five people who will each win a $250 Home Hardware gift card. And what gardener can’t use more yard things!

For an entry form and contest details go to communitiesinbloom.ca/hh-backyard-contest. Send in your entry by August 15, telling them why you are proud of your back yard.



