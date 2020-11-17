Bake up a storm and get ready for Christmas gingerbread contest

Get creative with gingerbread and show off your creation in the first Ashcroft and Area Gingerbread Contest. (Photo credit: White77/Pixabay)

Legion face masks

Remembrance Day has come and gone, but it is always time to remember our veterans. You can also support them by buying a Royal Canadian Legion face mask, and the mask is now in stock at the Ashcroft Legion at a cost of $12 each. Supplies are limited, so act quickly if you would like to purchase one. Go to the Legion Branch 113 Ashcroft Facebook page for more information.

Virtual Christmas market

Join the Sunvalley News and Breakfast Online for a virtual Christmas market on Friday, Dec. 11. All crafters, bakers, artists and artisans, local farmers, and small business owners are invited to take part and sell their wares online; participants must have access to a laptop and headphones.

Limited time slots are available (at a cost of $20 each), so sign up soon for a spot. For more information, email dana@fostermediagroup.

Glorious gingerbread

Bake some holiday cheer and take part in the first Ashcroft and Area Gingerbread Contest! Philip Schuberg has created the contest as a fun and COVID-safe way of celebrating the holidays together, and it’s easy to take part: simply think of, and then create, the most interesting, fun, or unique gingerbread design you can. Entrants can go traditional with a gingerbread house, or step it up and design a one-of-a-kind gingerbread creation.

Once your gingerbread creation is complete, simply take a picture and post it on the Ashcroft & Area Gingerbread Contest Facebook page so that others can see it, enjoy it, and leave comments. Judges will also award prizes, so check the Facebook page for details. The contest closes on Dec. 15.

Christmas Raffle

The Spences Bridge Community Club’s annual Christmas Bazaar is not going ahead, so the club will be holding a raffle fundraiser instead. First prize is a Robert Bateman print framed by Rick Brown; second prize is a gourmet gift basket; and third prize is $50 in cash donated by the Wyatt-Purdens.

All proceeds will go to support the Spences Bridge Community Club. Tickets ($20 for a book of 12) can be purchased at The Packing House, the Spences Bridge post office, and the Cook’s Ferry Band office. They can also be purchased online; send a message to Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan on Facebook for e-transfer details. The winning tickets will be drawn on Dec. 19.

Ashcroft Art Club virtual show

From now through Dec. 20, the Ashcroft Art Club is holding a virtual pre-Christmas art show and sale. There are 70 works by 11 local artists on display at https://bit.ly/3f2d6J3, many of which showcase the beauty of our local region.

The club is inviting people to (virtually) wander through the show and enjoy the works on display, and find out more about the artists who are featured. All the works are available for purchase, so you might find something unique for a special person on your Christmas list (or something to add to your own wish list).

To find out more about the Ashcroft Art Club, visit their Facebook page.

SMALL//works art show

The Kamloops Arts Council is getting ready to present its annual SMALL//works: A Great Big Teeny Tiny Art Show. It’s an opportunity for community members to buy small, one-of-a-kind, original artworks by local artists. Last year saw more than 350 works submitted and for sale for up to $300 each; many works were priced under $100, meaning there are lots of opportunities to obtain unique Christmas gifts this holiday season.

Those attending are able to purchase art right off the wall and take it away with them, meaning there are usually large crowds at the beginning of the show as people search for the perfect piece(s). A system will be in place to limit the number of people in the galleries at any one time.

The show runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 19 at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre (7 Seymour Street West) in Kamloops, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Feedback on school district calendar

As per the School Act, proposed 2022/23 and 2023/24 School District No. 74 calendars are currently available for review on the district website at www.sd74.bc.ca, and there is still time to submit feedback: on the website, by emailing district@sd74.b.ca, or by calling 1-855-453-9101. Feedback will be collected until Nov. 27, 2020.

The Board of Education will review the proposed calendars and the feedback provided at the Jan. 5, 2021 public meeting.

Board co-chairs re-elected

At the Nov. 10 board of education meeting, School District No. 74 trustees Valerie Adrian and Nancy Rempel were re-elected as co-chairs of the board. In addition, Rempel was re-elected as the BC Public School Employers’ Association representative, and trustee Carmen Ranta was re-elected as the BC School Trustees Association provincial council representative.

Give the gift of film

Looking for a unique Christmas gift for the cinephile in your life, or somewhere to have a one-of-a-kind Christmas get-together? The Kamloops Film Society at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops has you covered.

The KFS is offering various packages that allow you to rent the Paramount for a special movie night with the film of your choosing, or a game night with your favourite game. The rental cost includes popcorn, soda, and treats. You can also rent the theatre for Christmas parties of up to 50 people, complete with the film or game of your choice.

For more information, visit the KFS website at www.thekfs.ca or email info@thekfs.ca.

Forestry photo contest

The BC Council of Forest Industries (COFI) and media partner Canadian Forest Industries (CFI) Magazine have launched their fifth annual photo contest calling for submissions that illustrate the breadth and diversity of B.C.’s forest industry.

“Thousands of British Columbians in urban and rural communities across the province work directly in the forest industry and for businesses big and small that provide the industry with important goods and services,” says Susan Yurkovich, President and CEO, COFI. “British Columbians also use forest products every day in their homes and workplaces and for play. Whether you’re in a big city centre like Vancouver or Surrey, or in a traditional forestry town like Campbell River or Fort St. John, we are excited to see what forestry looks like to you.”

COFI and CFI Magazine will accept photo entries until Dec. 16, 2020. One grand prize winner will have their photo featured on the cover of CFI Magazine and will receive a $500 Canadian Tire gift card. Three runners-up will each receive a $75 Canadian Tire gift card, and various selected photos will also be published in the magazine.

For contest rules and to enter, go to https://www.woodbusiness.ca/forestry-photo-contest/. To view last year’s winners, go to https://bit.ly/3nfysFK.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News