With so many people clearing out unwanted items to de-clutter their homes, bargains abound, but buyers need to be aware that not every offer is on the up-and-up.

Bargain hunters beware of secondhand deals

Even if an item gives you joy, make sure the deal won’t leave you in tears

Everyone loves a good deal. Marie Kondo’s helpful tidying tips to help people part ways with things that do not bring them joy may have inadvertently contributed to some great deals on previously-owned items.

The Richmond RCMP would like to remind people to take certain precautions when embarking on a transaction, to help ensure a positive outcome for both the buyer and seller. Whether you are an avid user of Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, WeChat, or other online site, these tips can assist everyone.

1. Arrange a meeting place that is very public, such as a coffee shop, or even your local police detachment.

2. If you are planning to buy or sell a big-ticket item, it’s a good idea to bring along a friend. They can provide support and an additional set of eyes and ears.

3. Always strive to get valid contact information from the seller or buyer prior to setting up a meeting. A valid phone number is preferable.

4. Be prepared to walk away from a deal or transaction if something does not feel right

“Not every transaction can go according to plan,” says Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “However, we wish to help consumers mitigate their risk. We offer these tips based on real-life situations. With a little extra preparation, the bargain hunting experience can be a more positive experience.”


Most Read