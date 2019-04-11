BC Parks takes reservations at two popular campsites

Camping enthusiasts can now reserve sites at two popular provincial parks: Joffre Lakes and Tweedsmuir South.

As of April 2, the 26 backcountry tent pads at Joffre Lakes are reservable through Discover Camping, along with 24 vehicle-accessible campsites at Tweedsmuir South.

Located approximately 400 kilometres west of Williams Lake, the southern portion of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park has two campgrounds and is a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts wanting to fish, hike, canoe, or ride horses on wilderness trails. Several backcountry sites are also found throughout the park, which is home to grizzly and black bears that congregate on the Dean, Atnarko, and Bella Coola Rivers between May and October.

At Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, located 35 kilometres east of Pemberton, camping is only permitted at the upper lake campground, which is at the end of a challenging 5.5-kilometre trail that has an elevation gain of 400 metres. The 26 tent pads lining the lake’s dazzling turquoise water can accommodate small backcountry tents. There is no overflow area due to constraints of the terrain, and campers without a reservation will be turned away.

In recent years, BC Parks has seen a significant spike in the number of people using the Joffre Lakes trail, which now has upwards of 170,000 visitors per year. The addition of camping reservations is part of the long-term approach BC Parks is taking to manage recreational use in a sustainable way. Given the remote wilderness environment, visitors to Joffre Lakes need to be well-prepared and self-sufficient.

To reserve a BC Parks campsite through Discover Camping, visit https://discovercamping.ca/.



