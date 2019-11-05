BC SPCA invites people to ‘Fall Head Over Tails in Love’

Looking for a furr-ever friend? There’s never been a better time to “Fall Head Over Tails in Love”, with the BC SPCA teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition on Saturday, Nov. 9 to offer its second province-wide adoption promotion.

During this one-day event, animals at every SPCA branch across the province will be able to go to a loving home at a reduced fee. Most of the animals in SPCA care—including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rats, and guinea pigs—will be eligible for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Adoption discounts for farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

“This adoption event was such a success last year that each of our 36 adoption facilities are eager to find loving homes for animals in our care,” says Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved. As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event.”

Takhar says the event is important to BC SPCA operations, as the high rate of adoptions in one day allows the BC SPCA to care for additional vulnerable animals in the community.

“As a partner, as well as the cat and dog food supplier for the BC SPCA through our Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program, we are honoured to be a part of these magical moments where animals get to meet their new families,” says Jenn Porter, general manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada. “We’re delighted to help more animals find lifelong happiness with their new guardians.”

In 2018, the BC SPCA found loving homes for over 14,000 animals. During its first Fall Head Over Tails in Love event in 2018, a total of 212 animals were adopted, representing 40 per cent of the animals in SPCA care at that time.

To learn more, visit the BC SPCA website at https://spca.bc.ca/news/adoption-promotion.



