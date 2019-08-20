BC SPCA looking for B.C. photographers’ best wildlife photos

A picture of a black bear cub in a tree is one of the many entries already received in this year’s Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest. Photo: Curtis Zutz

The BC SPCA invites the public to participate in its 11th annual Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest. Amateur photographers 14 years and older can submit their awe-inspiring images of hummingbirds, bears, bees, seals, and other amazing creatures until Aug. 31.

“Wildlife-In-Focus is a celebration of the incredible diversity of wild animals that live in B.C.,” says Erin Ryan, BC SPCA specialist, research communications. “Every year we receive amazing entries featuring graceful deer, red foxes playing in the forest, and bears catching salmon on the river with mountains in the background.”

Ryan says that from brightly coloured bluebirds to intense looks from an Arctic fox, entrants are sending in stunning submissions for this year’s contest. Previous contest entries have been featured in the BC SPCA’s AnimalSense and Bark! magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites, and social media.

Those who don’t enter photos in the contest can still participate by donating to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Photographers who donate $20 or more to enter a photo before July 15 will gain 10 bonus votes to help their photo rise to the top.

“We’re excited to see amazing photos from all across the province,” says Ryan. “The leaderboard is changing every day, so if you have a photo you want to see win, make sure to vote.”

The top 52 photos will be featured on a deck of playing cards, which makes a unique gift and has always been extremely popular. “Every deck of cards sold, and all photo entry donations, support the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC), which cares for more than 2,800 orphaned and injured wildlife every year,” Ryan says. In 2018, Wildlife-In-Focus raised $17,586 for food, veterinary care, blankets, and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at Wild ARC.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats. The donate-to-vote People’s Choice winner will also be awarded a prize.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral, or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

Learn more about this year’s contest,vote, and view past winners’ images, at www.spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus. For more information, email contest@wildarc.com.



