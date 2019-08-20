A picture of a black bear cub in a tree is one of the many entries already received in this year’s Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest. Photo: Curtis Zutz

BC SPCA looking for B.C. photographers’ best wildlife photos

Annual Wildlife-in-Focus contest back for the 11th year

The BC SPCA invites the public to participate in its 11th annual Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest. Amateur photographers 14 years and older can submit their awe-inspiring images of hummingbirds, bears, bees, seals, and other amazing creatures until Aug. 31.

“Wildlife-In-Focus is a celebration of the incredible diversity of wild animals that live in B.C.,” says Erin Ryan, BC SPCA specialist, research communications. “Every year we receive amazing entries featuring graceful deer, red foxes playing in the forest, and bears catching salmon on the river with mountains in the background.”

Ryan says that from brightly coloured bluebirds to intense looks from an Arctic fox, entrants are sending in stunning submissions for this year’s contest. Previous contest entries have been featured in the BC SPCA’s AnimalSense and Bark! magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites, and social media.

Those who don’t enter photos in the contest can still participate by donating to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Photographers who donate $20 or more to enter a photo before July 15 will gain 10 bonus votes to help their photo rise to the top.

“We’re excited to see amazing photos from all across the province,” says Ryan. “The leaderboard is changing every day, so if you have a photo you want to see win, make sure to vote.”

The top 52 photos will be featured on a deck of playing cards, which makes a unique gift and has always been extremely popular. “Every deck of cards sold, and all photo entry donations, support the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC), which cares for more than 2,800 orphaned and injured wildlife every year,” Ryan says. In 2018, Wildlife-In-Focus raised $17,586 for food, veterinary care, blankets, and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at Wild ARC.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats. The donate-to-vote People’s Choice winner will also be awarded a prize.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral, or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

Learn more about this year’s contest,vote, and view past winners’ images, at www.spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus. For more information, email contest@wildarc.com.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Just Posted

Two bodies found near Spences Bridge confirmed as those of missing Surrey men

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Phase 2 work set to get started at 10 Mile Slide site

Work is projected to be complete by spring 2021 and will be monitored for two more years

Firefighters battling two blazes on Highway 1 south of Ashcroft

Highway has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic led by a pilot car so expect delays

Fires on Highway 1, CN mainline keep Ashcroft firefighters busy

Two vehicle fires and a rail fire sparked within an 11-day span

Reports on seniors’ needs, downtown show way forward for Cache Creek

‘I hope they won’t gather dust’ says Cache Creek mayor

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Most Read