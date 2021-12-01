BC SPCA offers adoption special to make space for displaced pets

Spud, located in Maple Ridge, is just one of the pets in BC SPCA care looking for a forever home. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA has stepped up to provide emergency boarding for animals that have been impacted by the recent heavy flooding, and in order to free up space to help these displaced animals, the organization is holding a half-price adoption promotion through Dec. 8.

It will be a win-win, helping pet owners and their furry friends who have been impacted by the floods, as well as allowing those looking for pets to offer a home to a deserving animal. The 50 per cent off promotion applies to all animals across the province, with the exception of SPCA facilities in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Prince Rupert, which have been impacted by flooding and other local issues, and the Haida Gwaii and 100 Mile House SPCA branches, which do not have facilities.

“The goal of this promotion is to create more room to house as many animals requiring free temporary boarding as possible by finding amazing forever homes for the animals in our care,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“We hope anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet will take advantage of this opportunity. You will not only make a difference in the life of a deserving animal by giving them a loving home, you will also help us support pet guardians and their animals who have been displaced because of the flooding.”

The BC SPCA has been providing free emergency boarding for displaced pets in the Interior, the Lower Mainland, and Vancouver Island since the flooding began, and has been handing out free crates, pet food, leashes, and other supplies through Emergency Support Services centres.

“We are extremely grateful to Hill’s Pet Nutrition for their ongoing and generous support of vulnerable animals in B.C.,” says Chortyk. “In addition to providing food for animals in our facilities throughout the year, they have sent pallets of food to help us care for animals displaced by the floods. Having a consistent, quality diet for the animals is so important to their welfare.”

If you are interested in adopting a new furry family member, visit the BC SPCA website at www.spca.bc.ca/adopt, where you will find photos and descriptions of animals currently looking for loving homes. Follow the online instructions for the adoption process.



editorial@accjournal.ca

