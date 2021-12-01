Spud, located in Maple Ridge, is just one of the pets in BC SPCA care looking for a forever home. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

Spud, located in Maple Ridge, is just one of the pets in BC SPCA care looking for a forever home. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

BC SPCA offers adoption special to make space for displaced pets

Half-price adoptions through Dec. 8 give deserving animals the chance to find a forever home

The BC SPCA has stepped up to provide emergency boarding for animals that have been impacted by the recent heavy flooding, and in order to free up space to help these displaced animals, the organization is holding a half-price adoption promotion through Dec. 8.

It will be a win-win, helping pet owners and their furry friends who have been impacted by the floods, as well as allowing those looking for pets to offer a home to a deserving animal. The 50 per cent off promotion applies to all animals across the province, with the exception of SPCA facilities in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Prince Rupert, which have been impacted by flooding and other local issues, and the Haida Gwaii and 100 Mile House SPCA branches, which do not have facilities.

“The goal of this promotion is to create more room to house as many animals requiring free temporary boarding as possible by finding amazing forever homes for the animals in our care,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“We hope anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet will take advantage of this opportunity. You will not only make a difference in the life of a deserving animal by giving them a loving home, you will also help us support pet guardians and their animals who have been displaced because of the flooding.”

The BC SPCA has been providing free emergency boarding for displaced pets in the Interior, the Lower Mainland, and Vancouver Island since the flooding began, and has been handing out free crates, pet food, leashes, and other supplies through Emergency Support Services centres.

“We are extremely grateful to Hill’s Pet Nutrition for their ongoing and generous support of vulnerable animals in B.C.,” says Chortyk. “In addition to providing food for animals in our facilities throughout the year, they have sent pallets of food to help us care for animals displaced by the floods. Having a consistent, quality diet for the animals is so important to their welfare.”

If you are interested in adopting a new furry family member, visit the BC SPCA website at www.spca.bc.ca/adopt, where you will find photos and descriptions of animals currently looking for loving homes. Follow the online instructions for the adoption process.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA

Previous story
Something brewing for craft beer aficionados in new year with BC Beer Con

Just Posted

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance

The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Work continues to reopen highways as extent of damage is revealed

A bylaw allowing Ashcroft residents to have backyard campfires is in the works, but permits are not available until it has been adopted. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Ashcroft now a step closer to allowing backyard campfires

(back row, from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row, from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations at Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event in December 2020. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters)
Get ready to cram a cruiser in Clinton