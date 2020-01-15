BC SPCA wants you to get ready for the tastiest fundraiser of 2020

Treat Week is coming up, to raise funds to help animals in need. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

The tastiest fundraiser of the year—the BC SPCA’s Treat Week—is coming up from Feb. 24 to March 1, and this year participants who kick off their fundraising efforts with a self-donation of $25 or more will receive a special gift: an e-book containing sweet and savoury recipes from some of B.C.’s best chefs, restaurants, and bloggers.

Animal lovers of all ages are invited to sign up for, and take part in, Treat Week by registering online at www.treatweek.ca. A self-donation of $25 or more means you will be sent a digital host kit, the recipe book, a printable poster, and more to help your Treat Week event be a success.

If you’ve already registered, or would like to be sent printed posters or coinboxes, email treatweek@spca.bc.ca.

In the past the BC SPCA has held a Cupcake Day at the end of February, to raise funds to assist them with finding homes for abandoned, neglected, or abused animals, and providing emergency care to injured animals. Treat Week is not only longer, but gives participants an opportunity get creative with their event, which could be anything from a baked good stand with homemade or store-bought treats to a cookie decorating party to a pizza night. Whatever you decide to buy, bake, cook, or create is given away in exchange for a donation which goes to help the BC SPCA.

Participants who register online before Friday, Jan. 31 and raise $50 will also be entered in the early bird draw to win a KitchenAid stand mixer donated by Coast Appliances: the perfect tool for whipping up a wide variety of tasty treats. Corporate donors who raise over $500 during the campaign will be entered to win a special prize that will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s amazing to see so many individuals, families, and businesses involved in Treat Week,” says Tess Repenning of the BC SPCA.

“Last year we raised over $200,000 to help some of the province’s most vulnerable animals. It is a really important fundraiser for us, and we’re so grateful for those who choose to support the animals in this way.”

Although Treat Week is officially from Feb. 24 to March 1, participants can hold their event anytime in January, February, or March that suits them. Once registered, you can customize a personal online fundraising page and send an email to family and friends asking them to support your fundraising efforts. Then you can plan your treat week event for home, work, school, or whatever location works for you.



