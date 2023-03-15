Be kind to yourself when things don’t go the way you planned

Setbacks and disappointments are a part of life, but they don’t have to define us

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

Disappointment is an inevitable part of life. Whether it’s a job rejection, a relationship breakdown, or failing to meet a personal goal, it’s natural to feel upset and let down when things don’t go according to plan. However, allowing ourselves to feel disappointed and making space for these feelings is an important part of the healing process.

Suppressing emotions or denying disappointment can lead to a build-up of negative feelings, which can eventually impact mental health and well-being. That’s why it’s essential to acknowledge disappointment, and allow ourselves to experience it when it arises.

When things don’t turn out the way we expected, we need to take time to cope and adjust our expectations. It’s okay to feel sad or angry, and it’s essential to give ourselves permission to process these emotions. Trying to move on too quickly without addressing how we feel can lead to more significant problems in the long term.

So, what can we do when disappointment strikes? First and foremost, we need to be kind to ourselves. It’s natural to feel disappointed, and we should not berate ourselves for feeling that way. Instead, we should acknowledge our feelings and allow ourselves to experience them.

Talking to someone we trust about our disappointment can also be helpful. Whether it’s a close friend, family member, or mental health professional, having someone to confide in can provide comfort and support during difficult times. Additionally, engaging in self-care activities like exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature can help us process our emotions and feel better overall.

It’s essential to recognize that setbacks and disappointments are a natural part of life. No one is immune to disappointment, and it’s how we respond to it that matters. Building resilience is an important skill that can help us handle future disappointments more effectively.

One way to develop resilience is by learning from our experiences. Disappointment can be a powerful teacher, and we can use it to reflect on what we can do differently in the future. If we can identify what went wrong, we can take steps to prevent similar disappointments from happening again. This can help us approach similar situations with more confidence and resilience in the future.

Another way to build resilience is by focusing on what we can control. It’s easy to feel helpless and powerless in the face of disappointment, but there are always things we can do to make a positive change. By taking small steps towards our goals and focusing on what we can do, we can build momentum and create a sense of progress, even in challenging times.

Remember, setbacks and disappointments are a part of life, but they don’t have to define us. It’s how we respond to them that matters.

It’s natural to feel upset when things don’t go according to plan, but it’s essential to acknowledge and allow ourselves to experience these emotions. By being kind to ourselves, talking to someone we trust, engaging in self-care activities, and learning from our experiences, we can build resilience and handle future disappointments more effectively.



Health and wellness