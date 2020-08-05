Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club presented a cheque to Better at Home program coordinator Nancy Kendall on July 31. (standing, from l) Darlene Daly; Patty McKenzie; Vivian Edwards; Ernie Kitsoff; George Stringer; Nick Lebedoff. (kneeling) Nancy Kendall (l) and Sue Peters. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Better at Home program still up and running, with some changes

Transportation services have been suspended, but other services still going

On July 31 the Ashcroft and District Lions Club presented a cheque to Ashcroft and Cache Creek Better at Home program coordinator Nancy Kendall, to assist with ongoing services. The Lions were instrumental in bringing Better at Home to the area in 2014, and have provided annual funding ever since.

All of the money donated to the Ashcroft/Cache Creek Better at Home program stays in the community, says Kendall, helping to support services such as light housekeeping and gardening, volunteer drivers, snow angels, friendly visits, and more, all designed to keep people aged 65+ who need a little assistance in their own homes.

Kendall says that the transportation service has been suspended for the time being because of COVID-19, but the program is otherwise still up and running. “Things did slow down, but we’ve kept most of the services, although with a few twists so that we can evolve, like so many other groups.

“There has been an impact from COVID-19, but people in this area are so resilient. They’re not fazed, and they’ve adapted. We take precautions, and everyone has been very agreeable and very thoughtful.”

Kendall has had to purchase extra equipment, including masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer, and says that the Lions donation is greatly appreciated to help with these additional costs.

“We’re very lucky. United Way [which provides funding for Better at Home] has been working with BC 2-1-1, and they’ve donated a lot of protective equipment to our program. This [Lions] money goes into our bank account. We’re very lucky to get the equipment, but will it last forever? No, and we hope COVID-19 doesn’t either. We’re trying to help as many people in the community as possible, and this money will go towards that.”

For more information about the Better at Home program and its services, or to become a volunteer, contact Kendall at (250) 457-1019.


Seniors

