On March 13, the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association celebrated the 90th birthday of longtime member Kevin Scallon, pictured with his wife Muriel. They have lived in Ashcroft since 1992, and Muriel says that they love it here. A lovely cake and cards were given out before the day’s Bridge action started. (Photo credit: Submitted)

On March 13, the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association celebrated the 90th birthday of longtime member Kevin Scallon, pictured with his wife Muriel. They have lived in Ashcroft since 1992, and Muriel says that they love it here. A lovely cake and cards were given out before the day’s Bridge action started. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Birthday surprise at Ashcroft-Cache Creek seniors’ centre

Longtime resident Kevin Scallon celebrated his 90th birthday in March

A small but smiling and enthusiastic group of seniors attended the most recent monthly meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association on March 16. Our meetings are open to all members and take place regularly on the third Thursday of each month. Lunch is potluck, and so far has been varied and delicious.

Please come join us, as there is strength in numbers. The association is open to anyone aged 55 or older, and if you are not yet a member we can sell you a membership for $15 which covers the entire year.

An exciting event took place during Bridge on March 13: a surprise birthday party for one of our longtime members, Kevin Scallon, who turned 90 years of age that day. Both Kevin and his wife Muriel have contributed much to the success of our seniors’ group over the course of many years, and we thank both of them for their enthusiasm and endless support. Here’s to many more happy years, Kevin!

We are planning another tea, which will be open to the public and similar in format to the highly successful event that was held last November, which featured the ever-popular bake table, a bucket auction, and craft sales. This spring event will also have a tea involving strawberries and whipped cream, and the cost will be $5 per person. The exact date has yet to be determined, but it will be held close to Mother’s Day (May 14), so watch out for more information about the date.

New members are always welcome: you can come for a variety of events, or just come down to the Seniors’s Centre at 601 Bancroft Street in Ashcroft for coffee and companionship.

Monday is Bridge day, and anyone interested can call Dorothy at (250) 457-7675. Cards and Rummoli begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There is also a Bingo every Saturday; doors open at 12:30 p.m. It is open to anyone aged 19 and older.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Making ‘black gold’ with worms and kitchen scraps in the Cariboo
Next story
In 1973, the CN train station at Walhachin is destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Ashcroft and District Hospice Society members Nancy White (l) and Shirley Holowchuk at the Ashcroft post office in December 2022 with the society’s Memory Tree. (Photo credit: Deb Tedford)
Hospice Society volunteers provide comfort, peace of mind

Razvan Lungu of Raz Ventures in Ashcroft offers local computer and tech support. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft-based entrepreneur offers local help for computers and their owners

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was found deceased near her Kamloops home at the Warren’s Trailer Court on March 22. An autopsy has declared her death a homicide. (Jo-Anne Donovan/Facebook)
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

All that remains from a fire on Komori Road in 70 Mile House on March 18. Eight members from the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department had a six-hour battle at a multi-structure fire that burned a motorhome, house, and breezeway to the ground. (Photo credit: Ken Alexander)
House and motorhome destroyed during recent fire at 70 Mile

Pop-up banner image