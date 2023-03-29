Birthday surprise at Ashcroft-Cache Creek seniors’ centre

On March 13, the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association celebrated the 90th birthday of longtime member Kevin Scallon, pictured with his wife Muriel. They have lived in Ashcroft since 1992, and Muriel says that they love it here. A lovely cake and cards were given out before the day’s Bridge action started. (Photo credit: Submitted)

A small but smiling and enthusiastic group of seniors attended the most recent monthly meeting of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Association on March 16. Our meetings are open to all members and take place regularly on the third Thursday of each month. Lunch is potluck, and so far has been varied and delicious.

Please come join us, as there is strength in numbers. The association is open to anyone aged 55 or older, and if you are not yet a member we can sell you a membership for $15 which covers the entire year.

An exciting event took place during Bridge on March 13: a surprise birthday party for one of our longtime members, Kevin Scallon, who turned 90 years of age that day. Both Kevin and his wife Muriel have contributed much to the success of our seniors’ group over the course of many years, and we thank both of them for their enthusiasm and endless support. Here’s to many more happy years, Kevin!

We are planning another tea, which will be open to the public and similar in format to the highly successful event that was held last November, which featured the ever-popular bake table, a bucket auction, and craft sales. This spring event will also have a tea involving strawberries and whipped cream, and the cost will be $5 per person. The exact date has yet to be determined, but it will be held close to Mother’s Day (May 14), so watch out for more information about the date.

New members are always welcome: you can come for a variety of events, or just come down to the Seniors’s Centre at 601 Bancroft Street in Ashcroft for coffee and companionship.

Monday is Bridge day, and anyone interested can call Dorothy at (250) 457-7675. Cards and Rummoli begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There is also a Bingo every Saturday; doors open at 12:30 p.m. It is open to anyone aged 19 and older.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Ashcroft