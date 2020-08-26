Book a personal event at Kamloops theatre for big screen fun

Plenty of big screen film opportunities abound, including an opportunity to rent the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops for a private screening where you pick the movie. (Photo credit: Stock image)

Masks mandatory on public transit

As of Aug. 24, the use of face coverings on BC Transit buses across the province is mandatory. This includes the community bus serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton.

Accommodations will be permitted for children under the age of 5 and those who cannot wear a face covering for health reasons. Customers will be expected to supply their own face covering for their transit journey.

Customers have indicated making the use of face coverings mandatory will create a more comfortable environment. The policy will be implemented as an educational step without enforcement. For more details about the mandatory mask policy and BC Transit’s response to COVID-19, visit www.bctransit.com.

Ballet lessons resume

MK Ballet in Ashcroft has released its fall ballet schedule and will be back in the studio. The schedule is still tentative, and adjustments might have to be made as the studio navigates the next few months.

There are classes for all ages, from pre-ballet to adult, with monthly classes ranging from $30 to $45 per month. There are plans for a recital in May/June 2021, with a number of possible formats that respect safety and health guidelines being considered.

Registration should be done by Aug. 31. For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3aRK3pJ.

Movies at UniTea

UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft is hosting movie musicals every Thursday night at 8 p.m. through the first week of October. Only 20 seats are available for each film at $10 per person, and all showings will be outdoor, seated, and physical distanced, with safety measures in place. An outdoor bar, as well as washrooms and a concession, will be available.

The line-up is Bohemian Rhapsody (2018; Sept. 3); Rocketman (2019; Sept. 10); A Star is Born (2018; Sept. 17); Judy (2019; Sept. 24); and Jersey Boys (2014; Oct. 1).

To book your ticket(s), drop by UniTea, call (250) 457-1145, or email uniteainashcroft@gmail.com.

Twin Rivers Drive-in

The Twin Rivers Drive-in in Kamloops has announced its double bills through the end of September. On Sept. 4–5 the films will be The Goonies (1985) starting at 8 p.m. and Gremlins (1984) starting at approximately 10 p.m.; Sept. 11–12 will feature Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001; 7:45 p.m.) and National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983; approximately 9:45 p.m.); Sept. 18–19 will feature Mamma Mia! (2008; 7:30 p.m.) and The Breakfast Club (1985; approximately 9:30 p.m.); and on Sept. 25–26 the movies will be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990; 7:15 p.m.) and Dirty Dancing (1987; approximately 9:15 p.m.).

The movies are shown in the south-facing parking lot at the McArthur Island Sports Centre. Occupancy is limited to 50 vehicles per evening, with a maximum of six people per vehicle. For more information or to book tickets for the September showings, go to https://bit.ly/2CbGVbe.

Paisley Groove returns

Popular Kamloops band Paisley Groove will be returning to Ashcroft on Saturday, Sept. 12 for a concert at UniTea Café and Lounge. Dynamic, groovy, entertaining, and highly danceable performances are what Paisley Groove is all about: tunes and rhythms from the 1960s and 1970s, including the Beatles, the Stones, Joe Cocker, Santana, and more.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with seating beginning at 6:30. Tickets are $20 each (general seating; social distancing rules in place, with groups of one to six people) or $30 each for VIP seating (front row chairs/tables for groups of two to four people). Only 35 tickets are available in total.

Beer, wine, cider, pop, and water will be available for purchase, and washrooms and sanitizing stations are available. To reserve tickets, drop by UniTea or go to www.uniteacafetakeout.com.

Have a private movie screening

The Kamloops Film Society has opened its doors for private film bookings at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. You can have a date night or family night with a movie of your choosing, popcorn, drinks, and the whole theatre to yourself: the ultimate big screen movie experience. The KFS is also offering a family games night: hook up your favourite game console and play on the big screen, with snacks provided.

Movie night is $150, and includes 2.5 hours of theatre time (any day, any time) with the movie of your choice (as long as the KFS can obtain it), two large popcorns, two bottled drinks, and one large candy. Family night includes 2.5 hours of theatre time, six small bags of popcorn, six bottled drinks, and six small candies. Additions and upgrades are available.

For more information email info@thekfs.ca.

ICBC accepting new bookings

As announced last month, ICBC is now accepting new bookings for road tests. New bookings were placed on hold as ICBC prioritized customers whose road tests were cancelled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. ICBC is adding up to 100 temporary driver examiners to help decrease the wait times to take a road test.

ICBC strongly encourages all eligible customers to book a road test online at https://bit.ly/3aQOtNJ. Commercial (Class 1–4) road tests must still be booked by phone by calling 1-800-950-1498.

ICBC is taking additional safety measures to protect customers and employees. Driver examiners are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) for the duration of the road tests. ICBC will supply a mandatory medical grade mask for customers to wear during their road test. Customers are asked to arrive for their appointment on time with the required identification and ensure that the interior of their vehicle is clean.

On the day of their appointment, customers will be unable to take their road test if they have traveled outside Canada within the last 14 days; have been in close contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days; have symptoms of COVID-19 such as respiratory illness or difficulty breathing, a fever greater than 38° C (100.4° F), or a cough; have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days; or have moved to B.C. from outside Canada within the last 14 days.

Self-employment program

Are you out of work or laid off? Have you always dreamed of starting your own business? The Community Futures Self-Employment program can help you, and you might be eligible to receive $300 per week to develop your business idea.

The 48-week self-employment program helps people start small and home-based businesses. Participants will receive instruction and support while developing their business plan, as well as ongoing training, mentoring, and business coaching while they start and run their business. If you are eligible, you may also receive financial support for the duration of the program. Businesses started through the self-employment program have a higher success rate than the national average.

To find out more, contact Community Futures Sun Country at 1-800-567-9911, email vision@cfsun.ca, or go to www.cfsun.ca.



