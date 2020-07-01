Boost your immune system to help protect against illness

Eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables can help boost your immune system and ward off illnesses. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“Summer afternoon – summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.”

Henry James

I hope everyone is doing well and getting out for some fresh air and sunshine .

The coronavirus continues to rage throughout the world, fortunately in a minimal way in the Interior Health region. Keep doing all the recommended things: stay home if you don’t have to be out, practice social distancing whenever you will be where others gather, avoid large groups, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently. These are simple things we can all do, and it is documented that these habits work to limit the spread of the virus.

A vaccine against COVID-19 has not yet been developed, although experts in various parts of the world are working on this and hope to have one available early next year.

Come fall, many people will get the flu shot. It is especially recommended that seniors are immunized against the flu. A strong immune system will help, but your best protection is the vaccine. Some tips for boosting your immune system:

* eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables

* get regular exercise

* maintain a healthy weight

* get enough sleep

* do not smoke

* limit alcohol consumption

* wash your hands often

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will formally adjourn from meeting in July and August as usual. Depending on the virus/health situation later in the summer, there may or may not be a September meeting.

Happy Birthday to Helene Cade (July 22).

“Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.”

Ausonius



editorial@accjournal.ca

Clinton