Break out your best costumes for Halloween events in Ashcroft

Plus some crafty gingerbread houses, an award for the TNRD, an addicition workshop, and more

There are several Halloween options for young people, as well as the young at heart, in Ashcroft this weekend.

Halloween dance at UniTea

Get your costume ready for the Halloween dance at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft on Friday, Oct. 25.

There will be live music from The Classmates, who will be providing classic and contemporary rock, R&B, and dance music. Costumes are encouraged, and the person with the best costume will win two tickets to the next music show at UniTea, but if you don’t have a costume then you’re welcome to come as you are. There will also be spot dance prizes.

Tickets are $15 at the door, and the event starts at 7 p.m., with live music starting at 8 p.m. For more information, call (250) 457-1145.

Halloween fun at the Ashcroft Legion

The Halloween fun continues on Saturday, Oct. 26 with a costume party and karaoke at the Ashcroft Legion. The event starts at 7 p.m., and there will be costume prizes, drink specials, and snacks available.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact the Legion at (250) 453-2423.

Halloween skate at Drylands Arena

Koppers Ashcroft is holding its Halloween Skating Party at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Sunday, Oct 27. Ice time is being donated by the Village of Ashcroft, and the free all-ages event is from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Show up in costume and be eligible for prizes! There will also be free hot dogs and drinks available.

Trick or treat at the HUB

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, children are encouraged to wear their costumes to the Ashcroft HUB and go trick-or-treating from door-to-door inside the building. There might not be many tricks, but there will be treats (and kids don’t have to wear a parka under their costume to keep warm).

Gingerbread house with a (crocheted) twist

For six workshops every Monday starting on Nov. 4, participants can learn how to crochet their very own, unique gingerbread house, just in time for Christmas.

Classes start at 6:30 p.m. each Monday from Nov. 4 at the Ashcroft HUB, at a cost of $25 per person. Participants are asked to bring one large coffee can, crochet hooks (4 and 2.5 mm), a tapestry needle, a glue gun, and sticks; wool be supplied.

Pre-registration and payment is required. To register, contact the HUB at ashcrofthub@gmail.com or call (250) 453-9177.

The science of addiction

Statistics say that 10 per cent of the population suffer from addiction, and in our region that could well be higher, given recent events. On Tuesday, Nov. 5 Pastor Paul Ford will be facilitating two “Science of Addiction: Facing it Together” workshops at The Equality Project clubhouse on Stage Road in Ashcroft from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There is no charge for attendance.

Expanded outpatient lab testing in Kamloops

Interior Health (IH) is encouraging people who need outpatient lab testing at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops to consider using the Tudor Village Laboratory in Tudor Village (1315 Summit Drive in Sahali).

The lab is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and is no longer closed between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.. Free parking is available at Tudor Village, and IH has made improvements to the entrance of the Tudor Village Lab to better serve those with mobility challenges.

Interior Health is pleased to be able to offer increased service at Tudor Village Lab. It will also help ease traffic at Royal Inland Hospital, where active construction is under way, as the construction can make accessing the outpatient lab at the hospital more challenging.

Award for TNRD mobile library

At the Union of BC Municipalities convention and AGM in Vancouver last month, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District was presented with the UBCM Community Excellence Award for Excellence in Service Delivery. The award was for the 2018 campaign “A New Road Travelled”, when the TNRD’s mobile lbrary provided advance voting opportunities for rural communities during the 2018 municipal election.

UBCM presents these awards annually to municipalities and regional districts that have implemented programs or projects demonstrating excellence in meeting the purposes of local government in B.C. The awards are designed to profile promising practices and to create successful pathways and incentives for others to follow.

Provincial art contest

All British Columbia children and youth are invited to participate in the “Democracy and Me” provincial art contest, which celebrates the importance of democracy, by creating and submitting original art.

The contest, co-sponsored by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, encourages young British Columbians to reflect on the importance of community connections, civic engagement, and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and democracy through the creation of visual art.

“This art contest provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the vibrancy of our democracy and further strengthen connections between our public institutions and young people in this province, while at the same time also encouraging youth to express themselves through visual arts,” says Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

The contest is open to all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students who live in British Columbia. Entries will be accepted in three categories: Kindergarten to Grade 4; Grades 5 to 8; and Grades 9 to 12. Each group is provided with a unique contest question to help guide creative entries. The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria will provide expert advice and support in the adjudication of the contest and the display of winning entries.

One winner will be selected from each of the three grade categories, and winning entries will be displayed in the Parliament Buildings. Each winner will receive a trip to Victoria in May 2020. The trip will include a formal introduction in the legislative chamber, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Parliament Buildings, and a lunch hosted by the Lieutenant Governor at Government House.

The submission deadline is Jan. 31, 2020. All contest details, including how to participate and information for teachers, are available on the contest website at www.democracyandme.ca.

Sign up for air quality notifications

British Columbians are now able to sign up for public health notifications advising people of potential or existing poor air quality in their communities.

People can enter their email on the Government of British Columbia’s air quality website to automatically receive air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins. Both serve to alert the public about existing or potential poor air quality, while providing appropriate health advice and protective actions that can be taken.

There are currently 76 community-specific sites that provide hourly data to a central database where they are processed, stored, and posted near real-time on the B.C. air quality website.

Air quality advisories are issued for individual communities and usually result from local activities. Examples of local pollutant sources include vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, residential wood burning, and road dust. Advisories are sent when measurements of an air pollutant in a community exceeds its short-term provincial air quality objective.

Smoky skies bulletins are specific to wildfire smoke, which can occur over very large distances and can also change quickly. These bulletins are issued when areas of the province are being impacted, or have reasonable potential to be impacted, by wildfire smoke within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The subscription service is expected to also be available through text starting next year.

To subscribe to receive advisories, visit http://bit.ly/2AYmo5C. For more information on the air quality subscription service, visit http://bit.ly/30UwEXr.



