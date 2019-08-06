One of the very first Ashcroft bridges, looking northwest toward Elephant Mountain. The original bridge entered town near what is now the Legacy Park campground.

Build your own bridge at Ashcroft Museum open house

Learn the history of Ashcroft’s bridges, and build your own, at by-donation event

Calling all engineers and history buffs! Take part in a bridge-building competition, and then learn more about the history of Ashcroft’s bridges, during the Ashcroft Museum’s annual open house on Saturday Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “Ashcroft’s Bridges”. Ashcroft is currently on its fifth bridge, and museum staff will take you on a journey through the construction and demise of all of Ashcroft’s bridges, from 1885 to today.

First on the agenda will be a bridge-building competition. Participants in the competition are asked to come in groups of three or four, and people of all ages are welcome.

Teams can come to the Ashcroft Museum and build their bridges from 9–10:30 a.m., and supplies (hot glue, popsicle sticks, cardboard, and more) will be provided. At noon, prizes for the bridges will be given in the categories of weight, height, length, design, best use of materials, and re-creation.

From 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. there will be a presentation at the museum looking at Ashcroft’s bridges over the years, with a PowerPoint presentation that will highlight the unique history of Ashcroft’s bridges, starting with the first bridge on the Cariboo Wagon Road and coming up to the present day.

Attendees will also have a chance to participate in the ever popular “Guess the Artifact” contest, where you are challenged to identify what various museum artifacts are, as well as the “Name that Bridge” game. Refreshments will be provided, and there will be an opportunity to see some of the Plein Air paintings created by the museum’s “Fun Days” participants.

Admission to the open house and the bridge-building competition is by donation. However, please note that bridge-building groups must sign up for the event prior to Aug. 17; call (250) 453-9232 to register. Hope to see you there!

The Ashcroft Museum is open every day through August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
