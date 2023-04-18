Building family resilience through small but powerful actions

By Elvenia Gray-Sandiford

I have always been fascinated by the enigma of hummingbirds: the agility of their thumb-sized body compared to other birds and the speed of their wings as they move from flower to flower, the fact that they hover in one place, and are able to fly backwards when they need to. Steven Johnson coined the phrase “hummingbird effect” to describe the way small, unrelated ideas and concepts can come together to create something big and transformative.

This metaphor is inspired by the agility and resilience of hummingbirds, which are able to adapt to diverse environments and overcome challenges using their unique capabilities, demonstrating how small actions can have a ripple effect and create larger positive outcomes. When applied to family resilience, the hummingbird effect refers to how small, positive actions can help families cope with and overcome adversity.

Family resilience refers to the ability of families to cope, adapt to challenging situations, and emerge stronger as a result. Challenging experiences are daily encounters in our lives that may seem minor, but create significant amounts of stress for parents and children alike. Over time, the small stressors are compounded, leading to feelings of frustration and irritability.

Everyday hassles and daily annoyances are a normal part of life. Everyday hassles can include things like long lines at the grocery store, getting a call while at work from the school saying your child is sick and needs to be picked up, or misplacing the keys for the car when you are trying to leave in a hurry. While some challenges may seem minor on their own, they can affect the overall quality of life for our families. From running late in the morning to unexpected bills, these are different from more severe sources of stress that we experience, such as moving to a new residence, job loss, and death in the family. Depending on their frequency, they may increase the vulnerability of families.

Studies found that parents who experienced more daily hassles reported higher levels of stress and depressive symptoms, which in turn affected their parenting behaviours and family relationships. They were more likely to engage in negative parenting behaviours, such as yelling or hitting. Everyday hassles can also impact the overall well-being of other family members. Children who grow up in households with elevated levels of daily stress may be more likely to experience mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression.

While it may be impossible to completely eliminate everyday hassles from our lives, there are things we can do to reduce their negative effects on our families and help build resilience. It is always important to seek support when we need it. Talking to a trusted friend or family member, or seeking professional help, can help us recognize our challenges and find ways to manage them.

Join us in the coming weeks as we explore practical strategies for reducing stress and building resilience in our families. By taking inspiration from the humble hummingbird, we can learn to adapt to the challenges of our busy lives and create a more positive and resilient family dynamic. Together, let’s work towards a more harmonious home life, where we can thrive and flourish, even in the face of adversity.



Health and wellness