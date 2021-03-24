Cache Creek and Clinton have Easter activities for everyone

Spring break is here, Easter is just around the corner, and the villages of Cache Creek and Clinton are offering different events for the young and the young at heart. And get ready: the Easter Bunny will be hippity-hopping along the bunny trail on April 4, and making a stop in Clinton.

In Cache Creek there are a variety of activities that will enable people to get creative, have fun, win prizes, and explore the community. Homes and businesses can paint or decorate their windows, or place colourful Easter eggs outside, and a scavenger hunt lets participants get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and explore the town while solving clues.

The artistically-inclined can choose from a selection of Easter-themed pictures to colour; pick your favourite, or get busy and colour them all. You can also pick a rock and paint it any way you want; just make it beautiful. The finished rocks will be displayed in the Gateway Park for everyone to admire.

All the information for these activities can be found in a booklet, which is available at Hungry Herbie’s, the Gold Country Communities Society office, and the Cache Creek village office. There are a variety of prizes to be won, with winners selected by random draw. In order to qualify for the draws, drop off your completed entry form, along with the activities you have completed (if applicable), at the village office. You can also email the form and pictures — along with your name, age, and phone number — to cachecreekeaster2021@gmail.com. Entries must be received by April 6.

Clinton residents can get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Egg Hunt anagram contest, which is open to everyone. The contest runs until April 4, and participants have to find rocks — which are disguised as Easter eggs and characters — that have been hidden around Reg Conn Park (please do not remove them!). Unscramble the 16 letters and one punctuation mark on the rocks to form an Easter saying.

Entry forms can be picked up at Clinton Budget Foods, PetroCan, and Shell, or downloaded from the CLINTON BC – Events, Activities and Items For Sale Facebook page. Completed forms can be dropped off by 6 p.m. on April 4 in a dropbox at 1100 Kelly Lake Road (Clinton-Pavilion Road). A prize draw will take place on Monday, April 5; prizes have been donated by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society.

Once you’ve dropped off your form, keep an eye open for the Easter Bunny, who will be touring Clinton on April 4 starting at 11 a.m. He’ll have a police escort as he drives around the town, where he will be paying a visit to Reg Conn Park. Check the Clinton Events Facebook page for updates about the timing and route on the 4th.

For more information, contact Sandi Burrage at (250) 459-7013, or call or text her at (250) 852-1203.



