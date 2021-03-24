Cache Creek and Clinton are holding a variety of free, fun Easter events and activities for children of all ages. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Cache Creek and Clinton are holding a variety of free, fun Easter events and activities for children of all ages. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Cache Creek and Clinton have Easter activities for everyone

The Easter Bunny himself will be touring Clinton — with a police escort — on April 4

Spring break is here, Easter is just around the corner, and the villages of Cache Creek and Clinton are offering different events for the young and the young at heart. And get ready: the Easter Bunny will be hippity-hopping along the bunny trail on April 4, and making a stop in Clinton.

In Cache Creek there are a variety of activities that will enable people to get creative, have fun, win prizes, and explore the community. Homes and businesses can paint or decorate their windows, or place colourful Easter eggs outside, and a scavenger hunt lets participants get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and explore the town while solving clues.

The artistically-inclined can choose from a selection of Easter-themed pictures to colour; pick your favourite, or get busy and colour them all. You can also pick a rock and paint it any way you want; just make it beautiful. The finished rocks will be displayed in the Gateway Park for everyone to admire.

All the information for these activities can be found in a booklet, which is available at Hungry Herbie’s, the Gold Country Communities Society office, and the Cache Creek village office. There are a variety of prizes to be won, with winners selected by random draw. In order to qualify for the draws, drop off your completed entry form, along with the activities you have completed (if applicable), at the village office. You can also email the form and pictures — along with your name, age, and phone number — to cachecreekeaster2021@gmail.com. Entries must be received by April 6.

Clinton residents can get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Egg Hunt anagram contest, which is open to everyone. The contest runs until April 4, and participants have to find rocks — which are disguised as Easter eggs and characters — that have been hidden around Reg Conn Park (please do not remove them!). Unscramble the 16 letters and one punctuation mark on the rocks to form an Easter saying.

Entry forms can be picked up at Clinton Budget Foods, PetroCan, and Shell, or downloaded from the CLINTON BC – Events, Activities and Items For Sale Facebook page. Completed forms can be dropped off by 6 p.m. on April 4 in a dropbox at 1100 Kelly Lake Road (Clinton-Pavilion Road). A prize draw will take place on Monday, April 5; prizes have been donated by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society.

Once you’ve dropped off your form, keep an eye open for the Easter Bunny, who will be touring Clinton on April 4 starting at 11 a.m. He’ll have a police escort as he drives around the town, where he will be paying a visit to Reg Conn Park. Check the Clinton Events Facebook page for updates about the timing and route on the 4th.

For more information, contact Sandi Burrage at (250) 459-7013, or call or text her at (250) 852-1203.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache CreekClinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clinton students remember veterans in words and posters

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Jennifer Lawrence (r), founder of Bubbles’ Blossom Design, with Monika Wyssen at Valentine’s Day 2021. The business is one of the finalists for a Small Business BC Award. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski)
Bloomin’ good: Clinton florist business is awards finalist

Bubbles’ Blossom Design makes it to final five in BC Small Business Awards category

Ashcroft Better at Home friendly visitors (from l) Lilly, Grumpy, and Hunnee dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day 2021. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Friendly visitors aren’t horsing around about spreading smiles

Three adorable miniature horses have been huge hits as they make visits in Ashcroft

Cannabis retail stores might be in Cache Creek’s future, with at least two would-be businesses expressing interest. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Cache Creek reduces retail cannabis buffer zone around school

Buffer zone reduced to 150 metres from the original 200 metres suggested by school district

Cache Creek and Clinton are holding a variety of free, fun Easter events and activities for children of all ages. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Cache Creek and Clinton have Easter activities for everyone

The Easter Bunny himself will be touring Clinton — with a police escort — on April 4

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

A pharmacist prepares a dose of Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Halifax, March 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Staff from airlines, hockey teams, PNE called to work in local clinics

Lawyer Jack Woodward spoke on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18. Photo submitted
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

The shift in ownership will be from what is normally called Crown ownership to Indigenous ownership

Rendering of Microsoft’s Vancouver office at Pacific Centre. (Microsoft)
Microsoft announces Vancouver expansion, adding 500 new jobs

‘AI expertise in Canada is just extraordinary,’ says chief executive Satya Nadella

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)
Supreme Court of Canada set to help settle Nelson snow-clearing squabble

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)
RCMP investigate 3rd police impersonator in 10 days in B.C.

Man activates blue and red flashing lights on vehicle and stops cars on Highways 33 and 6

FILE – Jorge Obregon carries a cross during the Way of the Cross procession at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In-person religious gatherings can take place outdoors as B.C. COVID restriction relaxed

Service organizers will need to have a safety plan in place and ensure attendees follow the rules

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)
VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

Mayor John Vassilaki (File)
Penticton mayor backpedals comments about making people with mental illness ‘normal’

“I didn’t mean it to come out the way people take it” says John Vassilaki

Most Read