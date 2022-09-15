Cache Creek Community Craze to be held on Sept. 17

Families in Cache Creek will be treated to a fun-filled fair over the weekend.

The Cache Creek Community Craze, a volunteer-run event organized by the Cache Creek Firefighter Association and the Desert Mesa Lions Club, will be held at the recreational park on Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families can expect a whole bunch of events such as scavenger hunt, dunk tank, axe throwing, free portraits, BBQ lunch, a tour of the fire dept as well local vendors and performances from the Ashcroft Karate Club and Krush dance studio, said organizer Kat Chatten.

Chatten said they wanted to have an event for everyone to attend in the community and applied for a federal COVID-19 reopening fund that was available for events and were successful in getting it.

While is the first the event is being in the community, Chatten said they are hoping it will turn it into an annual event.

