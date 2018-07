Tom Moe has been with the Cache Creek fire department for 25 years.

At the Cache Creek council meeting on June 25, Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief Tom Moe was recognized for 25 years of service on the CCVFD.

The average volunteer firefighter lasts for two years of service, so Moe’s dedication to his community is truly extraordinary.

Moe was presented with a medal and certificate of commemoration by Cache Creek mayor John Ranta.



