Members of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department with their new peimary fire engine. Photo: Barbara Roden

Cache Creek firefighters welcome new engine

The fire department has taken early delivery of its brand new primary fire engine

Christmas came early for the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department, when their new primary engine—which wasn’t due until November 2019—arrived on July 23.

Only a handful of members were in on the secret — most had been told to wear their dress shirts because there was going to be a cheque presentation — and the Journal happened to be there when Chief Tom Moe drove Engine 4 up to the fire hall, and the assembled firefighters poured out to admire their new acquisition.

The department’s Engine 2, built in 1969, is being retired, and Engine 4 was officially commissioned on July 27.

“It’s pretty much all we need in one package,” says Moe of the new engine, which contains state-of-the-art technology and safety features. “But it’s a very simple truck to operate. And it’s also great for morale.” He says that each member of the CCVFD will receive several hours of training on the new engine.

The cab features the dedication “In memory of Clayton” in honour of longtime Cache Creek firefighter and fire chief Clayton Cassidy, who was lost in the line of duty during flooding in the Village in May 2017.


The cab of the new Cache Creek primary fire engine fetaures a tribute to former chief Clayton Cassidy. Photo: Barbara Roden

