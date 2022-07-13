Cache Creek U13 girls’ softball team brings home gold medal

The Cache Creek Thrashers girls’ softball team ended their season on a high note by earning the gold medal in the U13 C regional tournament in Enderby on the weekend of June 24.

Sixteen teams competed in Enderby to determine the top squads in the region, which stretches from Penticton to Quesnel. The Thrashers — part of the Cache Creek Softball Association — played six games at the tournament on the road to the gold medal match, winning five of them via the “mercy call” rule, which says that a team leading by 10 runs or more after three innings (or seven runs or more after four innings) is declared the winner.

The gold medal game was against the host Enderby Storm, and Ashlene Minnabarriet — who, along with her husband Brendan, coaches the Thrashers — knew the home team was very strong. She describes the final as a “nail-biter”.

“It was 30 degrees and an intense game. We had to play seven full innings, and the team hadn’t played a seven-inning game all season. But it was a really fast-paced game, and it only took an hour and 20 minutes.”

The stands were packed with fans, and when the dust settled the Thrashers had edged out the Storm by a final score of 6-5. Minnabarriet says she was expecting the team to do well, and knew that winning was a possibility, but she and Brendan didn’t put any pressure on the team.

“We came fourth at last year’s regional tournament, which was our first time there, so we had high expectations, but we knew going in that it would be a long weekend, and there was no pressure. It was all about doing their best, having fun, and enjoying it.”

When they weren’t on the field, the team had a barbecue, went swimming, hung out at the park and enjoyed the spray park, and played some ball with other teams in their down time. It was the culmination of a season of hard work by the entire team, which was nominated as Softball BC’s Team of the Week.

“They rarely missed practices, and if they did we always got messages from their parents, who said they were playing with their families and putting in the time.,” says Minnabarriet. “They had fun and it was a learning experience for all of us. I’m hoping we’ll have enough girls for a U15 team next year.”

The girls’ season is over, but the U13 boys’ team, the Broncos, have their moment in the spotlight coming up this weekend, when they’ll be taking part in the boys’ provincial tournament in Merritt July 15-17.

“We’re expecting them to do well there,” says Minnabarriet. “As coaches, my husband and I stress the importance of hard work, encouraging one another, and having fun.

“The girls came together as a team for this tournament, and their hard work and dedication throughout the season paid off. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”



