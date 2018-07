An entry from Kim van Tine wins Best Pre-1973 Pick-up in 100 Mile House show.

Kim van Tine and his winning entry. Photo: Shayna van Tine.

An entry from Cache Creek resident Kim van Tine at the recent 100 Mile Hot July Nights car show—hosted by the 109 Mile Cruzers Car Club—won the prize for Best Pre-1973 Pick-up.

The well-attended show included the Cariboo Chilcotin wildfire classic car tour. (pictured) Kim van Tine with the winning entry.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter