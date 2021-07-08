Calling all artists: entries for Clinton art show due by July 15

Art show is open to all artists in the region, and the definition of art is a broad one

Clay sculpture by Clinton Art and Cultural Society president Nancy McMinn. The deadline for entries for this year’s art show is July 15. (Photo credit: Clinton Art and Cultural Society)

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society is welcoming artists and art lovers back to its annual summer show and sale, which will be taking place on the August long weekend (July 1 and Aug. 1) in the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The show is returning after having to be cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The theme of this year’s show is a timely one — “Renewal and Fresh Starts” — and admission is by donation.

Any area artists — not just members of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society — can book space at the show to display and sell their work. There is no charge for members of the society; for non-members, the cost is $20. There is a 10 per cent commission on all sales made at the show, and there are cash prizes for the artworks chosen in the “People’s Choice” category.

The society has a broad definition of “artwork”. “I’ve encountered the occasional art group that thinks painting is the only art, and doesn’t appreciate other types of artists, but we feel very different about that,” society president Nancy McMinn told the Journal last month. “We’ve had quilts, knitting, weaving, pottery, painting, fabric artists, even culinary artists.

“You can exhibit anything you make. If it’s original and it gives you joy and you want to share it, it’s art.”

This year’s show will feature a live performance from The Blue Wranglers, featuring Clinton-based duo Dustin Bentall and Trixie Berkel, who will play two sets on Saturday, July 31. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds for the Clinton food bank and the Clinton Minor Sports Association.

Artists looking for an entry form can email McMinn at snirt6@gmail.com or call her at (250) 459-2976; the form is also available on the Clinton Art and Cultural Society Facebook page. The deadline for entries is July 15. Any businesses interested in donating to the silent auction can also contact McMinn.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton