Calling all gardeners: Ashcroft CiB plant swap coming soon

Plants can be dropped off or picked up between April 17 and May 22

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom plant swap will once again be taking place outside 210 Brink Street starting on april 17 and running through May 22. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Andrea Walker

With spring just around the corner, people are eager to get out in their yards and start gardening. The ongoing pandemic has created many more gardeners, so here is your chance to get a great deal on some plants.

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee is once again sponsoring their annual Plant Swap. Due to social distancing, we will continue with the same format as last year.

The Plant Swap will run from April 17 to May 22 inclusive. It will be set up on the sidewalk in front of the Tuohey home (210 Brink Street, Ashcroft).

Here’s how it works. Bring down any plants/shrubs, etc. that you have too many of and want to share. Label them if possible and have them in pots or boxes.

Don’t have anything to bring, but still want to get some plants? Feel free to come and browse and pick up whatever you want at any time during the swap.

We ask that you make a donation to Ashcroft Communities in Bloom; there will be a lockbox attached to the fence for any donations.

