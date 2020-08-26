The Cardboardonian raiders advance on a target. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Cardboardonians came, saw, failed to conquer in brazen attack

Stalwart young defenders defeated the invaders, saved the town

After warning that they would be attacking Ashcroft on Aug. 22, a number of mysterious creatures known as Cardboardonians made good on their threat, travelling to various locations around the town.

A plea to the youth of the community to defend Ashcroft resulted in eight groups of intrepid youngsters who were more than ready to meet them, launching attacks on the raiding party from behind their specially constructed forts (made of cardboard, natch), and using water guns, water balloons, buckets of water, and hoses to beat back the invaders, who had made the crucial mistake of admitting that H2O was their only weakness.

The battles were all intense, but at each one the Cardboardonians were sent packing, often with some of their comrades injured on the field of battle. As each raid resulted in triumph for the youngsters, the Cardboardonians left behind “spoils” they had “pillaged” as a peace offering, but swore they would be back for revenge next year. Start planning those forts now!

Scroll down for images from the day’s battles.


Ashcroft

Cardboardonian raiders and their support vehicle. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Defenders at 1427 Pine Street, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Defenders at 418 Ranch Road, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Defenders at 616 Cedar Crescent, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

A lone defender at 716 Elm Street, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Despite only facing one opponent at 716 Elm Street, the Cardboardonians suffered heavy losses. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Defenders at 210 Brink Street, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Defenders at 1284 Mesa Vista Drive, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Defenders at 1247 Kincade Crescent, Ashcroft. The group was attending a birthday party when the attackers arrived. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The defenders at 1247 Kincade Crescent send the Cardboardonians fleeing. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Two stalwart defenders at 344 Tingley Street, Ashcroft took out the Cardboardonian leader, Commander Corrugated, and signaled the final defeat of the invaders. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Most Read